‘Made in Vietnam?’ Pinoy surprised by Filipino snack’s label

A Filipino expressed surprise after her husband found a Philippine snack abroad that was manufactured in another territory.

X (formerly Twitter) user MminaMac shared that her husband “excitedly got a pack of Fudgee Bar from the Asian grocery.”

An Asian grocery is a shop, typically found in Western countries, that sells products from Asian countries and territories.

The X user said she was shocked when she noticed a label on the back of the snack stating that it was a “PRODUCT OF VIETNAM.”

My husband excitedly got a pack of Fudgee Bar from the Asian grocery. But why does it say “Product of Vietnam”? 🫪🫪🫪 pic.twitter.com/Dad6llhQug — thoughtspresso (@MminaMac) September 22, 2026

In the comments section, the X user said the package had “Tagalog words [on] the front of the package.”

“I’m curious if Rebisco’s export products are manufactured in Vietnam and not the Philippines,” she added.

The post garnered 2,800 likes, 58 reposts, and 56 replies, with some users sharing photos of another version of the snack sold in the Philippines.

“Pero ‘yung Dudgee Barr dito sa Pinas walang Rebisco logo tapos Suncrest ang manufactured,” someone wondered.

Pero yung fudgee bar dito sa pinas walang rebisco logo tapos suncrest ang manufactured🤔 pic.twitter.com/QL3PGifkxa — 𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒐𝒍 ᯓᡣ𐭩 🤥 (@soe_ssentials) September 23, 2026

Fudgee Barr is a soft, moist, cream-filled bar cake.

Meanwhile, Suncrest Food Corp. is a partner company of JBC Food Corporation, a Filipino snack food company that produces brands such as Happy, Dingdong, Barnuts and Milkee.

Suncrest carries brands including Fudgee Barr, Cupp Keyk and Topps.

Another partner company of JBC Food Corp. is the Republic Biscuit Corporation, also known as Rebisco.

Rebisco produces cream-filled cracker sandwiches including Hansel.

The company also has a plant in Vietnam that supplies Rebisco biscuits to Vietnamese consumers and neighboring countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.