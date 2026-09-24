As AI grows, storytelling contest puts focus on children’s reading

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly part of children’s lives, a nationwide storytelling competition is putting renewed attention on the importance of reading.

The Batang Lampara, Batang Kuwentista 2026 Grand Finals were held on September 12 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, with young storytellers competing in two categories based on their grade levels.

The competition drew 416 participants from 139 schools nationwide, with 45% coming from cities and provinces outside the National Capital Region (NCR).

Online submissions were accepted this year, allowing children from far-flung communities and metropolitan areas to participate without having to travel to Manila.

The initiative complements the literacy priorities of the Department of Education’s ARAL Program, which provides interventions for learners who need additional support in academic competencies, particularly reading.

The organizers said the storytelling competition forms part of broader efforts to help children develop a lasting appreciation for books and literature.

As technology continues to change how children access and engage with information, Segundo Matias Jr., co-founder and president of Lampara Publishing House Inc., emphasized the need to cultivate children’s interest in reading.

“Ang Batang Lampara, Batang Kuwentista ay isang inisyatibo para lalo pang matutong magbasa ang mga bata. Hindi tayo dapat magpabaya. Gusto ihatid ng Lampara Books na mas masaya ang pagbabasa, kaya ginawa itong pagtatanghal para lalo pang mapalaganap ang pagbabasa,” Matias said.

He added that reading advocacy remains a national concern and that children should be encouraged to see reading as meaningful, enjoyable, and worth returning to.

The competition also highlighted children’s creativity in interpreting stories.

Matias said this year’s participants stood out for their spontaneous approach to storytelling, with many avoiding obviously rehearsed interpretations.

“Hindi maikakailang malikhain ang mga bata,” he said, describing the participants’ performances as natural and highly creative.

The winners were announced during a segment at this year’s Manila International Book Fair.

For Category A, covering Grades 1 to 3, Catriona Xia Gacutan placed first, followed by Zander Skye Saplagio and Ameera Estelle Incognito.

In Category B for Grades 4 to 6, Czarina Sophia Hinanay took first place, followed by Ma. Daniela Mejos and Alamela Cacho.

The finalists were evaluated by multidisciplinary artist and children’s rights advocate Pepot Atienza; storyteller, puppeteer, and professor Melanie Ramirez; UP Diliman creative writing and literature professor Eugene Evasco; UP Diliman Professor of Reading Education and children’s author Portia Padilla and Philippine Educational Theater Association senior member Csairus John Habla.