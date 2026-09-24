‘Kinda sad’: Laneige patrons lament online store closure in Philippines

Patrons of a South Korean beauty and skincare brand expressed sadness after learning that its online operations in the Philippines will close by the end of the month.

A Threads user raised awareness about the closure of Laneige’s online store in the country by September 30, lamenting that it is “the best” skincare brand.

“Why Laneige??? Ito ‘yung skincare na [100 points emoji] the best. Kaya pala wala na sa Watsons,” the Threads user said, along with a sneezing face emoji.

The Threads user accompanied the post with a screenshot of Laneige Philippines‘ advisory on its website.

“Thank you for your continued support of LANEIGE. We would like to inform you that the LANEIGE Philippines Official Online Store will permanently cease operations on September 30th, 2026,” it said.

“We kindly encourage customers to complete any necessary purchases or account-related activities before the closure date,” the beauty skincare brand added.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and understanding,” it continued.

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It also reached a Reddit community, where patrons similarly lamented the closure.

“Kaya pala sold out almost lahat ng items nila and hindi na nagre-restock for the past few weeks! Kinda sad when patok naman lahat ng binebenta nila, especially the lip masks, moisturizers, and cushions,” a Reddit user wrote in the “r/beautyph” community on Thursday, September 24.

“Noooooooooo! I buy my cushion from them!! Doon lang ako hiyang as an acne-prone person,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Oh nooo, hiyang pa naman ako sa cushion nila. Pero I admit ang mahal ng products nila. Even if sabihin nating quality, mahal pa rin,” a Reddit user commenter.

“Kaya pala wala na sila sa department store ng [Megamall]. Naka-ilang ikot kami. Sinamahan ko sibling ko kasi LANEIGE ang na-recommend ng derma niya for foundation,” another Pinoy said.

“Inaabangan ko pa namang mag-restock ng lip mask sa Shopee,” a Reddit user commented, adding a smiling-with-tear emoji.

In its closure notice, Laneige Philippines said the closure is “part of AMOREPACIFIC Philippines’ withdrawal of its Philippine operations.”

Amorepacific operates Laneige’s online store in the country.

“The store will continue to operate as normal until the closure date, after which we will no longer accept new orders or process transactions,” the closure notice read.

“All orders placed before September 30th, 2026 will be fulfilled and delivered as scheduled. If we are unable to fulfill an order, you will receive a full refund within 60 business days,” it added.

“Return and refund requests may be submitted until September 30th, 2026 and will be processed in line with our return policy and the Consumer Act of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 7394),” the notice read.

It also thanked Filipinos who had supported the beauty skincare brand throughout its operations in the country.

“Thank you for being part of the LANEIGE Philippines Official Store community. We know this may be an inconvenience, and we’re committed to making the transition as smooth as possible,” the brand said.

Laneige is known for its beauty and skincare products, including the Lip Sleeping Mask EX, Water Sleeping Mask, Neo Cushion Foundation and Lip Glowy Balm.

The brand began distributing its products in the Philippine market in 2018.