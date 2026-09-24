Padre Pio shrine should send pilgrims home as ‘instruments of mercy,’ cardinal says

STO. TOMAS CITY, Batangas — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David said Wednesday the newly declared international Shrine of Saint Padre Pio should inspire pilgrims not just to seek God’s mercy but also to carry it back to their communities.

Presiding at a Mass marking the shrine’s new status, the bishop of Kalookan urged pilgrims to become instruments of God’s mercy to others.

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“May every pilgrim who comes to this place, seeking God’s mercy, return home, ready to become an instrument of that same mercy that they have received,” said David, who is also the vice president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, in his homily.

He said the designation should mean more than recognition as a pilgrimage site, calling on pilgrims to embrace Padre Pio’s spirituality of prayer, intercession, reconciliation and compassion for people suffering physical, emotional and spiritual wounds.

Padre Pio, an Italian Capuchin priest, bore the stigmata for about 50 years, which David described as an expression of union with Christ crucified.

The saint also spent many hours hearing confessions, helping people confront their sins while discovering that God’s mercy remained greater than their failures.

“Padre Pio did not simply tell sinners that everything was alright. He also challenged them to acknowledge their sins, to repent, and to change their lives,” David said.

Mercy, he said, does not mean tolerating evil or pretending sin doesn’t matter — it means refusing to abandon the possibility of redemption.

David pointed to Padre Pio’s hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, as another expression of the saint’s concern for suffering people, including those dealing with illness, emotional wounds and loneliness.

“Prayer and compassion must go together,” David said, stressing that the sick need medical treatment and hungry people need food.

He suggested the shrine could eventually develop programs for people facing mental health problems, couples experiencing marital crises and poor people needing medical care.

The cardinal also highlighted overseas Filipino workers, saying many face separation, loneliness and anxiety while supporting families from abroad.

He said he hopes the shrine remains a spiritual home for OFWs, particularly those in areas affected by armed conflict, “a place where they can bring their worries and their prayers for their loved ones.”

Ultimately, he said, the shrine’s international status calls it to form pilgrims who carry Padre Pio’s spirituality beyond its walls.

“It means that those who come here as pilgrims are being invited to embrace the spirituality of Padre Pio as spirituality of prayer, intercession, reconciliation and compassion for the suffering,” he said.

During the Mass, the May 25 Vatican decree elevating the Batangas sanctuary to an international shrine was read by Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

More than 40 bishops attended, including papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila and his predecessor, retired Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales.

The international character of the shrine was also reflected in the presence of bishops who lead episcopal conferences across Asia, including Cardinal Poola Anthony of India.