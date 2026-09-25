Social media post claims elderly man spotted using charging station for nebulizer has died

An old man who was seen using a mobile phone charging station at a convenience store to power a nebulizer has reportedly passed away.

A social media post about the man dropping coins into a charging station so he could use a nebulizer went viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing an emotional response online.

The post, which featured a screenshot of a Facebook post, was uploaded on September 13.

On September 22, the Facebook user who first raised awareness about the man’s condition claimed that he had passed away on September 18.

“Sa lahat ng nag-grab picture at nag-repost ng post ko, nawa’y pagpahingahin na natin si Tatay Miyo dahil siya po ay pumanaw na noong September 18, 2026 at isa itong nakakalungkot na balita na sobrang nakakabigla,” the Facebook user said.

Tatay Miyo is the man identified as the person who used a charging station to power his nebulizer.

A nebulizer is a drug-delivery machine that converts liquid medicine into aerosol droplets that can be inhaled through a mouthpiece. It is commonly used by people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, the Facebook user appealed to the public to refrain from using Tatay Miyo’s photos for scamming purposes following his death.

“Wala po akong any fundraising kay tatay. Once lang po nangyari ito para mapagbigyan ‘yung mga gusto tumulong sa kanya at sana ‘wag na gamitin pang-scam at bigyan ng konting respeto si Tatay,” the Facebook user said.

“Muli, maraming salamat sa lahat ng nagbigay simpatya sa post ko, dahil sa inyo, naiuwi siya ng kaniyang pamilya [nang] wala pang 24 hours mula nag-viral ang post ko at masaya siya sa piling ng kaniyang kamag-anak bago siya pumanaw,” the Facebook user added.

Tatay Miyo’s condition previously broke Filipinos’ hearts, with many expressing outrage over what they saw as failures in the healthcare system after he resorted to using a charging station to power his nebulizer.

“Nakakadurog ng puso,” an X user previously commented.

“Nkakadurog ng puso. Grabe! Sana, Lord, ipanalo mo po kami sa 2028! Manalo ang karapat-dapat at hindi mga corrupt officials!” another wrote.

“Na dapat sana kapag walang access ang Pinoy sa pag-nebulizer, andyan dapat ‘yung mga malalapit at bukas na health center para sa mga pasyenteng nangangailangan. F*** the healthcare system talaga dito,” a different Pinoy commented.

“As someone who’s asthmatic, my heart breaks for tatay… The fact that he has to go to a convenience store and pay 10 pesos for 5 minute relief… The salbutamol for nebulizer costs him around 35 pesos. This is just too much! HEALTHCARE SHOULD BE FREE AND ACCESSIBLE,” another wrote.

A Manila-based multilateral lender said the Philippines continues to face limited access to quality healthcare, citing inadequate government financing, high out-of-pocket costs and severe shortages of health facilities and healthcare workers.