‘Grand Slam athletes’: Pinoys celebrate Carlos Yulo, Hidilyn Diaz amid Asian Games

Filipinos celebrated decorated national athletes Carlos Yulo and Hidilyn Diaz, honoring their achievements as the 2026 Asian Games unfolded.

Carlos, an artistic gymnast, completed his medal collection on Thursday, September 24, when he finally bagged gold in the closely contested men’s floor exercise final at the Asian Games in Japan.

The gymnast has so far two Olympic gold medals, three world titles and 112 continental crowns.

Carlos completed his medal haul at the 20th Asian Games after winning gold in the floor exercise final.

“Having this (gold) in my collection… it (means) it’s all complete now,” he was quoted as saying.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now. I can’t process it yet,” the 26-year-old added.

Carlos said he is proud of the Philippines’ first gold medal at the ongoing continental multi-sport event.

“It wasn’t that easy. Maybe I also judge myself too much sometimes,” he said.

“Achieving this is really a great experience. I’ve learned a lot and tried to enjoy more and not to be serious all the time. It’s not good for my mental health,” Carlos added.

READ: Asian Games redemption sweet for Philippines gymnast Yulo | Philippines trailblazer Yulo adds Asian Games gold to Olympic success in gymnastics

On Friday, September 25, he claimed his second gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after dominating the men’s vault final.

CALOY PROVING HE’S OUR GOLDEN BOY! 🏅 Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo claimed his second gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after dominating the men’s vault final on Friday, September 25. This also marks the Philippines’ second gold medal of the competition. 📸… pic.twitter.com/psQG2WLOeI — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 25, 2026

Meanwhile, some Filipinos who learned of the gymnast’s achievement at the Asian Games reflected on his success, as well as that of his fellow athletes, and what it means for the country.

“Carlos Yulo now joins Hidilyn Diaz as the only two Filipino athletes who [have completed] major international titles [in] their respective sports by winning the Olympics, World Championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship and SEA Games. Our grand slam athletes! Congrats! #AsianGames2026,” an online user commented.

Carlos Yulo now joins Hidilyn Diaz as the only two Filipino athletes who complete major international titles of their respective sports by winning the Olympics, World Championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship and SEA Games. Our grand slam athletes! Congrats! #AsianGames2026 pic.twitter.com/aMl57uEXSH — ARCI (@arciidmg15) September 24, 2026

The post has garnered 9,900 likes and 1,500 reposts, with others similarly expressing their elation over the achievement.

“I’m happy living in the time of great Pinoy Olympians like Carlos, Hidilyn and EJ,” an online user commented. EJ refers to EJ Obiena, a pole vaulter who has also made a mark in international sports.

Others noted that Carlos and Hidilyn are also challenging gender stereotypes through the sports they excel in.

Carlos competes in gymnastics, a sport often associated with women because of its emphasis on flexibility and movement.

Meanwhile, Hidilyn competes in weightlifting, a sport often associated with men because of its emphasis on strength and power.

“Every time nakikita ko ‘tong dalawang ‘to na nananalo. Lagi kong naaalala na ‘di lahat ng babae malambot, at ‘di lahat ng lalaki, nagbubuhat ng mabigat. Sobrang nakaka-proud!” a Pinoy commented.

“The fact that Carlos did it for gymnastics and Hidilyn did it for weightlifting. Our two Pinoy goats shattering the gender stereotypes in sports!!!” another wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘Breaking gender stereotypes’: Pinoys reflect on Olympic gold medalists’ sports

Carlos is the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals, achieving the feat at the Paris 2024 Games.

He also won medals at previous editions of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Carlos likewise won medals at three editions of the Southeast Asian Games.

He did not win a medal in his first appearance at the Asian Games in 2018, making his 2026 victory all the more meaningful.

Meanwhile, Hidilyn is the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal, achieving the feat at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Like Carlos, she has also won medals at various editions of the World Championships, Asian Championships and Southeast Asian Games, as well as a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.