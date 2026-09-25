‘Bida-bida’: Jollibee mascot turns heads at ‘Forgotten Island’ premiere in LA

A mascot from a famous homegrown fast food chain was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of the Filipino-centric fantasy film “Forgotten Island.”

A video of Jollibee‘s mascot went viral among Filipinos, showing the character striking poses and waving to the crowd at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on September 23.

The moment amused Pinoys who are all too familiar with the mascot, which frequently goes viral for its high-energy antics and playful “pabida-bida” interactions.

READ: ‘Bida-bida talaga’: Jollibee mascot steals spotlight online during ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ London premiere

“Jollibee stuns at the world premiere of DreamWorks’ ‘FORGOTTEN ISLAND,'” DiscussingFilm said on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24.

Jollibee stuns at the world premiere of DreamWorks’ ‘FORGOTTEN ISLAND’. pic.twitter.com/hUASFC8lbz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2026

The post has garnered 3.4 million views, 76,000 likes, 11,000 reposts and almost 280 replies from other X users.

“Bida bida talaga eh, AHAHAHAH,” a Filipino commented.

“JOLLIBEE’S DISCUSSINGFILM DEBUT, THAT’S MY KABABAYAN,” another wrote.

“It’s not a Filipino party without him!” another said.

“My goat made it,” a different X user said.

“Real Filipino representation, we love to see it,” another said.

Jollibee is among the largest fast food chains in the Philippines, with many Filipinos growing up familiar with the homegrown brand. Its menu features American-influenced fast food alongside offerings with Filipino twists such as Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.

The fast food chain also had its first-ever global collaboration with DreamWorks Animation for the theatrical release of “Forgotten Island.”

As part of the campaign, participating Jollibee markets will offer themed meal bundles inspired by the film. Customers who purchase a bundle will receive a Friendship Charm Bracelet, a limited-time keepsake inspired by the film’s story of friendship, while supplies last.

RELATED: This week in food: ‘Forgotten Island’ bundle, Grandparents’ Day deals and more

Meanwhile, “Forgotten Island” is a Filipino-themed fantasy film that follows two high school graduates who are about to go their separate ways but are transported to a magical island populated by creatures from Filipino folklore.

READ: Filipino folklore takes center stage in DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ film

The film features the voices of Liza Soberano and Fil-Am singer H.E.R., with Liza voicing Raissa and H.E.R. voicing Jo.

RELATED: Why ‘Forgotten Island’ is sentimental for Liza Soberano | Pinoys cheer ‘queer’ representation through Jo in ‘Forgotten Island’

The coming-of-age film embraces Filipino culture, featuring elements such as jeepneys, balisong and tangled overhead cable wires in the trailer.