‘Psychopathic’: Alleged kitten-shooting video in Laguna draws outrage online

Content warning: Contains text and videos depicting alleged animal cruelty.

Social media posts showing kittens reportedly being shot by a student of a state university in Laguna have raised concerns about animal cruelty.

A Facebook post in the group “Estudyanteng LSPU MAIN” alleged that a male student of Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU), identified as a “third-year representative,” shot kittens.

The post was accompanied by a video showing a kitten scrambling for safety beneath a vehicle, with what sounded like gunshots heard in the background.

“One down!” a male individual could be heard saying, followed by a laughter.

The video then showed a man holding what appeared to be a gun as he approached the vehicle where the kitten was hiding.

The post also included an alleged screenshot of a conversation in which an individual purportedly admitted to killing the kittens.

It likewise featured a video showing the apparently lifeless animals with visible blood.

“Ano po thought ninyo habang pinapatay ninyo ang mga inosenteng pusa? What did they ever do to deserve that kind of cruelty? And to think na proud ka pa sa ginawa mo. [Third] Year Representative ka pa? What a joke,” ao Facebook user said on Tuesday, September 22.

The Bataan Animal Welfare (BAW) Society also said it was “deeply disturbed” by the posts and called for a proper investigation into the incident.

“What makes these posts even more disturbing is how the alleged acts appear to treat the suffering and deaths of defenseless animals as if they were a SPORT. These allegations are serious and deserve proper investigation,” it said in a statement.

“We urge anyone who personally witnessed these incidents, has firsthand knowledge, or possesses original photos, videos, CCTV footage, or other relevant evidence to come forward and contact us immediately. Please preserve the original files and avoid editing or altering them. ANIMAL CRUELTY IS NOT A SPORT,” the group added.

It also indicated that “a persistent lack of empathy or remorse can be associated with psychopathic traits,” referring to the perpetrator’s behavior towards the kittens.

“Deliberately finding pleasure or satisfaction in the suffering of humans or animals may also indicate concerning sadistic or antisocial traits,” BAW Society said.

Statements

Meanwhile, some organizations have issued statements following calls from social media users to hold the alleged perpetrator accountable.

LSPU said it “does not condone acts of cruelty or conduct that runs contrary to the values of respect, responsibility, and compassion” that it upholds as an educational institution.

“While the reported incident did not occur within University premises, the University is taking the matter seriously and is reviewing the circumstances within the bounds of its authority and applicable policies,” it said in a statement.

“We are likewise coordinating with the appropriate offices/authorities, as necessary, to ensure that the matter is addressed appropriately,” the LSPU added.

The university also appealed to the public to “refrain from spreading unverified information, personal information, or statements that may unfairly influence fact-finding processes.”

“We encourage members of the public to allow the appropriate processes to take their course,” LSPU said.

It also said it would provide further information “when appropriate and consistent with applicable laws, policies, and the rights of all concerned.”

The LSPU San Pablo City‘s Association of Students in Computer Engineering also said that the individual involved in the incident “is no longer affiliated” with the organization.

“The Association of Students in Computer Engineering (ASCPE) would like to clarify that the actions and behavior of the individual involved in the recent incident do not reflect the values, principles, and character of our organization or its officers and members,” it said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate, condone, or support any form of behavior that goes against our organization’s values and the standards we uphold as an academic organization,” the group added.

Animal cruelty is prohibited under the Animal Welfare Act, which states that it is “unlawful for any person to torture any animal” and “to neglect to provide adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat any animal,” among other acts.

Prohibited acts include torturing, beating, or mutilating animals, as well as poisoning, shooting, or using other cruel methods to kill them.

Violators may face imprisonment of six months to one year and/or a fine ranging from P30,000 to P100,000, depending on the circumstances and the animal’s condition following the act.