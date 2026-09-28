Animal rescue group reminds pet owners to be responsible after dog allegedly dies at event

An animal rescue organization urged pet owners to exercise greater caution when bringing their pets outdoors outside after a dog reportedly suffered heatstroke at the World Pet Expo 2026.

The Philippine Animal Rescue Team (P.A.R.T.) issued the reminder on Monday, September 28, following reports of the alleged incident at the four-day event, which featured an exhibition dedicated to the pet care industry.

The World Pet Expo (WPE) brings together businesses, organizations, professionals and pet enthusiasts. The event features services, technologies and trends shaping the future of pet care.

P.A.R.T. said allegations had circulated that a pug suffered heatstroke and died during the event.

The reports reached the daughter of a P.A.R.T. representative, prompting the organization to remind pet owners to take precautions when bringing animals to crowded or outdoor events.

“Our deepest thoughts and concern go to the furparent and their beloved pet. We don’t know the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and not blaming anyone, but hearing about it immediately brought back a memory from years ago that I have never forgotten,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

It also recalled being invited to an outdoor pet blessing at a major mall, where a muzzled pit bull reportedly suffered from heat and had to be taken to a veterinary clinic.

“The dog was already visibly distressed. I wanted to approach her and tell her to remove the muzzle because it was very hot, and the dog needed to be able to pant freely to help regulate his body temperature. But before I could get to her, things suddenly happened very quickly. The dog started thrashing and slamming himself onto the pavement. His owner could no longer control him,” P.A.R.T. said.

It added that they immediately rushed to the dog’s aid, with some bringing cold water and ice to help cool it down.

P.A.R.T. said the dog also vomited and bled after slamming itself against the pavement.

The pit bull survived after being rushed to the nearest veterinary clinic.

“Heat can be dangerous for dogs, and some are much more vulnerable than others,” the rescue group said.

It added that certain dog breeds are “susceptible to overheating because their shortened airways can make it more difficult for them to breathe, especially under extreme heat, physical activity, crowds, poor ventilation and stress.”

“But any dog like this Pitbull can suffer from heatstroke, and severe heatstroke can become life-threatening very quickly.

So before bringing our pets to events, whether indoors or outdoors, let’s consider whether the environment is actually safe and comfortable for them,” the group said.

“How hot is it? Is there enough shade? Is the area well ventilated? Will they have access to water? Will they be standing or walking on hot pavement? Is there a pet emergency station? Is there a veterinarian on standby? And if an emergency happens, is there a veterinary clinic nearby? And perhaps most importantly, is my pet comfortable to attend and stay for the duration of the event?” it added.

P.A.R.T. urged pet owners to watch their animals “closely and recognize signs that they may already be in distress.”

It also reminded event organizers that “having adequate shade, ventilation, water, cooling areas and readily available veterinary or emergency assistance can make a critical difference when something goes wrong.”

Incident at WPE

Posts circulated claiming that a pug “died” on the last day of the WPE on Sunday, September 27.

A Facebook page claimed that it saw a “veterinarian performing CPR” on the dog, which it said “did not make it.”

“I am not saying that the crowd itself caused the dog’s death because we do not know the complete medical circumstances, and it would be unfair to make that conclusion without the facts,” the page said.

“But seeing an animal requiring CPR and ultimately dying at an event that was already extremely crowded should be alarming enough for everyone involved,” it added.

The WPE is a pet care event that features pet care products and activities for animal companions, such as pet exhibits and competitions.