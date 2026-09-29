Infanta Church group renews call for Sierra Madre protection

INFANTA, Quezon — A Catholic social-action group in eastern Quezon on Saturday renewed its call to protect the Sierra Madre, saying development should not come at the expense of people and the environment.

The Social Action Center of the Prelature of Infanta opposed projects it says could damage the environment, threaten livelihoods and put Indigenous communities at risk.

“Development cannot be called progress if it comes at the cost of environmental destruction, lost livelihoods, threats to life and violations of Indigenous communities’ rights,” it said in a statement for Sierra Madre Day.

The group said it was not opposed to development but urged government agencies to prioritize environmental protection, public safety and the rights of affected communities.

It called for independent scientific assessments of quarrying, wind projects, the Kaliwa Dam and other major developments affecting rivers, forests, biodiversity and livelihoods.

The group also highlighted the rights of Dumagat communities, saying they should not be treated as obstacles to development.

“They should not be treated as obstacles to development. They are stewards of the environment and have the right to be heard, respected and involved,” the statement said.

The Sierra Madre is the Philippines’ longest mountain range, stretching along the eastern side of Luzon from Cagayan to Quezon provinces. It is home to diverse ecosystems and Indigenous communities.

The group urged authorities to ensure meaningful consultation with affected communities and respect Free, Prior and Informed Consent, or FPIC, where applicable.

The statement comes amid local concerns over quarrying along the Agos River. Infanta officials have previously called for a halt to quarrying activities, citing environmental and public safety concerns.

“We will not remain silent when life is put at risk. We will not remain silent when the environment is destroyed,” the group added.

“There is no genuine development when the environment is destroyed and people are sacrificed,” it also said.