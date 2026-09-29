Mommy Dionisia’s parenting advice resurfaces amid athletes’ relationships with parents

A video of Dioniosia Pacquiao, the matriarch of legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, discussing parenting has resurfaced amid renewd attention on some athletes’ relationships with their parents.

A Reddit user on Sunday, September 27, looked back on a televised interview with the matriarch on GMA News TV, where she offered fellow parents advice about raising their children.

At the time, Manny was at the height of his popularity as a professional boxer, representing the Philippines in international bouts.

“Throwback [to] Mommy Dionisia’s legendary view on parenting vs. modern toxic family dynamics,” the Reddit user said, in an apparent reference to the estrangement between gymnast Carlos Yulo and his mother, Angelica Yulo.

“Ipaabot ko lang sa mga parents, katulad sa akin: ‘Wag ninyo pabayaan ang mga anak natin. Kailangan malaking suportado tayo sa mga anak. Kasi, ang anak, hindi nagsabi na gawain mo ako,” the matriarch said in the interview.

“Kita ang naghanap ng bata. Kita ang nag-asawa para magka-anak. Dapat alagaan nang mabuti, [nasa] mabuting kalagayan, at lalo na sa malaking respeto,” Dionisia added.

The post has garnered 6,500 upvotes, 212 comments, and six reposts, with Filipinos praising her perspective.

“She never even wanted Manny to keep fighting. She would much rather Manny [be] safe than rich. She only supported his boxing career because boxing is her son’s passion, but she’d rather he just be safe if she had her way,” another commented.

“Given the choice between all that wealth and Manny not getting hurt at all, I’m sure she’ll choose the latter,” the Reddit user added.

“She was more advanced than I actually thought. Ganyan nagagawa ‘pag may critical thinking talaga eh,” another Redditor said.

“Tinatawanan ko lang siya nung HS [high school] ako kasi nakakatawa antics niya ‘pag nasa ringside seats siya. Pero now mo makikita na wala ka narinig na issue about pera and willing si Manny na alagaan siya hanggang dulo,” a different Reddit user wrote.

“‘Di ba ang issue lang ni Mommy D eh pinapatigil niya si Pacman kasi ayaw niya nasasaktan anak niya. Kita mo hindi pera nasa isip niya kundi kalagayan ng anak niya,” the Reddit user added.

Manny is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers in history, becoming the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.

His mother is known for supporting him throughout his boxing career and is often seen praying with a rosary during his fights. She has also repeatedly urged him to retire from boxing following some of his major bouts, citing concerns about his health and safety.

Meanwhile, Angelica has an estranged relationship with her son, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos, a gymnastics sensation.

Their strained relationship has included disagreements over her handling of his finances during his athletic career and his relationship with content creator Chloe San Jose.

Carlos previously said he would prefer that his parents not attend his wedding, saying their presence would “stain” the occasion celebrating his marriage to his partner.

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