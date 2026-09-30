MANILA — A Catholic bishop urged families Tuesday to bring back shared meals without gadgets, saying the family table can strengthen communication and help children cope social media influence.

Speaking at the Interfaith Family Forum: Families as Foundation of Peace at the University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City, Bishop Jose Alan Dialogo said shared meals allow family members to discuss their day and recognize each other’s needs.

“The dining table is the heart of the family. Today, we no longer have the family table. We should bring it back because this is the strength of the family,” said Dialogo, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Family and Life.

The Sorsogon prelate said parents should remain children’s primary influence amid growing use of social media, gadgets and artificial intelligence.

“That is what is happening now. Social media is influencing children and has become a major influence on them,” he told Radio Veritas.

Dialogo said a lack of communication, love and concern at home can leave children vulnerable to outside influences, which he linked to violence and sexual abuse.

He also acknowledged that families face different circumstances but urged parents to strengthen communication, concern and respect at home.

“Let us go back to the basics,” Dialogo said, urging families to recognize each member’s individuality, strengths and weaknesses while respecting one another. “That is the basic foundation of the family.”

He also emphasized that peace-building begins within families, where children first learn how to relate peacefully with others.

“Peace is not first negotiated in parliaments or signed in treaties. Peace is first learned. And it is learned nowhere more powerfully than in the family,” he said.

The bishop called for cooperation among religious groups to address family challenges, particularly those involving technology and its effects on children.

“Every religion can work together toward a common vision and a common goal. And right now, our focus is on helping the family,” he said.

Fr. Carlos Reyes of the Archdiocese of Manila’s Ministry on Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue said such efforts also require cooperation among professionals and institutions.

“We really need a multidisciplinary approach here, not just interreligious dialogue,” Reyes said, citing human trafficking and violence against women and children as concerns requiring coordinated action.

The forum, organized by the Manila archdiocese and partner religious and civic groups, brought together representatives from different faiths and sectors to discuss families’ role in peace-building.