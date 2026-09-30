Alex Eala gets candid after fan compliments her at Asian Games

Tennis sensation Alex Eala amused Filipinos with her response to a fan who complimented her appearance on the sidelines of the 2026 Asian Games.

The Filipina tennis star had a lighthearted moment with a male fan on Monday, September 28, following her winning start at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Alex was signing tennis balls and other memorabilia when a male fan exclaimed, “Alex, ang ganda mo pala sa personal!”

“Sa online hindi?” she quipped, referring to how she appears in photos and posts on social media.

The fan laughed.

“Ha?” Alex continued as she signed more memorabilia.

The lighthearted exchanged amused her fellow Pinoys in the crowd and others who watched the interaction online.

‘ALEX, ANG GANDA MO PALA SA PERSONAL’ ‘Yan ang bati ng isang fan kay Alex Eala matapos simulan ng Pinay tennis ace ang kanyang kampanya sa 2026 Asian Games. Sinagot ‘yan ni Alex na ikinatuwa ng fans. | via Paolo del Rosario, Cignal/One Sports#AichiNagoya2026 #20thAsianGames… pic.twitter.com/pPaYMAM9Pr — News5 (@News5PH) September 28, 2026

A post of the interaction has garnered 233,700 views, 3,800 likes, 592 reposts and 22 replies.

“Pinoy na Pinoy pa din ang humor kahit na she practically spent half of her life abroad,” an X user commented.

“The humor is very Filipino. Haha,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“LOL! Alexxxxx! Pinoy na Pinoy ang humor!” another commented, accompanied by smiling-with-sweat emojis.

Alex is competing at the 2026 Asian Games, where she has advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals.

A gold medal at the Asian Games would also secure her qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Alex has also drawn attention for her quick-witted and lighthearted interactions with fans.