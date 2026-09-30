‘Thank you, Cinema ’76’: Patrons, creatives share memories ahead of closure

Cinema ’76, a film society and café that has served as a gathering place for moviegoers and creatives for nearly 11 years, is set to close next month, prompting patrons and people connected to the venue to look back on the memories they made there.

Cinema ’76 Film Society and Cinema ’76 Café announced on September 29 that they will officially close on October 25.

The film society first opened in San Juan City in 2016 before moving to Anonas and later to Tomas Morato in Quezon City.

The announcement prompted people who visited or worked at the venue to recall their experiences there.

Film director Mell Navarro described the closure as “a shock and sad news for film buffs, not only inside the industry but outside.”

“Salamat po sa memories — Cinema ’76 cinema & the yummy menu sa cafe,” Navarro said.

One Facebook user recalled visiting Cinema ’76 after “Pamilya Ordinario” was pulled out of malls.

“Nakadayo rin sa Anonas Branch pero hindi pa ulit kami nakakabisita sa Tomas Morato. Maraming salamat Cinema 76,” the Facebook user said.

The same Facebook user also recalled watching three movies in a row during some visits.

Another Facebook user wrote, “I’m gonna miss everything about Cinema ‘76.”

A former employee who worked at Cinema ’76 for two years also shared their memories of the venue.

“I’ve been an employee here for 2 years then pandemic happen, need mag hanap ng ibang work to survive. Nakakalungkot na tuluyan nang mawawala yung favorite place ko for movies 🥹 It was my home and my comfort place back then. Nakakalungkot din na hindi mo man lang nabisita yung Cafe ’76 sa QC. Hanggang sa muli,” the former employee wrote.

Writer Dan Ian Paulo Mariposque also recalled his experiences at Cinema ’76.

“Noooo i am so heart broken. Thank you cinema 76. Thank you for giving us this space. Napaka-dami kong nasulat na tv projects sa inyo and so many creative meetings and endeavours🥹 mami-miss ko ang salmon pati yung mga pusa and (speaking of the cats what will happen to them??) at yung mini theater (na super perfect for introverts like me 😭) kaka-watch ko lang ng ‘Insidous’ last time was planning to come back pa naman. Ang lungkot lungkot!” he wrote.

Another patron recalled meeting their husband at the venue.

“So sad! We love it here and have so many good memories with my husband. We actually met you guys here, and we’ve always appreciated how well you take care of stray cats. Will miss Toyo too!” the patron wrote.

“First date namin ng boyfriend ko nanood kami ng Lilo and Stitch sa Cinema ‘76. Thank you for being part of the beginning of our story,” a different patron also shared.

Another Facebook user also remembered regularly looking forward to visiting the venue when in Tomas Morato.

“Isa mga lagi kong nilu-lookforward everytime mapapadpad ako ng Tomas Morato. Sobrang nakakalungkot to see that this day will come,” the Facebook user wrote.

In its announcement on Tuesday, September 29, Cinema ’76 Film Society thanked moviegoers, patrons and filmmakers who supported the venue throughout its run.

The organization said it plans to spend its remaining weeks with its supporters and invited them to visit before its final day.

Cinema ’76 will remain open from Tuesdays through Sundays, from 3 p.m. onwards, until October 25.

“IT’S A WRAP!” the org said.

“Let’s spend these final days celebrating the art, the food, the culture, the memories, and the community we’ve built together over the last decade,” it said.



—With Rosette Adel