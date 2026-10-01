Toilet bowl with net at Taguig restaurant sparks online curiosity

A toilet bowl at a Korean barbecue restaurant chain in Taguig City drew attention online for its unusual interior design.

A Threads user shared a video on Sunday, September 27, showing a toilet bowl with a net placed inside, apparently intended to catch solid waste.

“Isang Korean BBQ resto sa BGC bawal mag-download hahaha, pero pwede i-take out na lang daw hahaha,” the Threads user quipped.

BGC, or Bonifacio Global City, is a business district in Taguig City.

View on Threads

His post has garnered 1,600 likes, 1,100 shares and over 130 comments, with some airing concerns about the unusual toilet bowl design.

“Hate na hate ko ganitong resto, even coffee shops, na hindi kaya mag-offer ng basic at malinis na comfort rooms sa mga customers,” another wrote.

“Imagine, nagse-serve sila ng food na possible mag-trigger ng bowel movement ng tao, pero bawal sa CR nila. So saan mag-CR? Kaya ekis agad ‘pag ganto,” the online user added.

“Tinipid plumbing system!” another Pinoy said.

Others suggested that some diners may have been throwing leftover meat into the toilet, causing it to become clogged.

“Baka kasi madaming beses na tinatapon ng customers yung tirang meat sa toilet at nababara,” a Threads user wrote.

Nets installed inside toilet bowls can serve as clog-prevention devices, designed to catch non-flushable items before they block plumbing pipes.