Alex Eala reminds fan about autograph etiquette after cap was thrown at her

Getting an autograph from Alex Eala comes with a simple request: just ask nicely.

The Filipina tennis star reminded a fan about proper etiquette after he threw his cap toward her following her 2026 Asian Games quarterfinal match.

In a video shared by former Batangas Vice Gov. Marc Leviste on Instagram story, Alex could be seen signing items for fans when a man threw his cap toward her.

Leviste said the cap was thrown twice.

“Sir, hindi ka dapat nagtatapon ng mga gamit sa player,” Alex told the fan.

“If you say it nicely, I will sign for you. Pero ’wag ka magtapon. Please,” she added.

The fan then apologized.

“Sorry. Thank you, Alex,” he said.

Why did Alex Eala get angry? During the moment, Alex appeared upset after her foot was accidentally stepped on. The person involved reportedly apologized, and it seems there was no intention to hurt her. With the match and the long day already taking a toll, Alex looked… pic.twitter.com/tZrviQveph — Three Courts (@threecourts) September 30, 2026

Alex proceeded to sign the cap after reminding him about how to properly approach players for an autograph.

The video of the moment circulated on social media, with the interaction drawing mixed reactions.

Many praised Eala for setting a boundary, with some saying it was disrespectful to throw an item toward an athlete, especially immediately after a match.

“I’m glad she’s setting boundaries. Love to see this,” one X user wrote, while another praised Eala for addressing the fan “sternly w/ class.”

Others noted that athletes may need time to rest after competing and that fans should be mindful when approaching them for photos or autographs.

“Sobrang disrespectful ng pag hagis ng gamit just to get her sign. If Alex didn’t want to sign, it’s fine, she [has] every [right] to say no ang lala ng binato pa yung cap para mapansin,” an X user wrote.

“Very disrespectful yung ginawa ng fan intentionally man o hindi. Hindi kasi sa lahat ng oras makikipag interact yung athletic, lalo na kung kakatapos palang ng laro nila. Kailangan din nila ng pahinga. May tamang lugar at oras para sa pag hingi ng autograph,” another commented.

Some, however, felt bad for the fan, with one user saying there was “clearly no ill intent” and that Eala’s reaction came across as too harsh.

“There was clearly no ill intent from the fan. Alex’s reaction came across as unnecessarily arrogant. Boundaries deserve respect, but so do the fans who support her. She should be careful not to let popularity get to her head. Humility goes a long way,” one commented.

The latest incident comes after Alex had other memorable interactions with fans during her Asian Games campaign.

In a previous interaction, a fan complimented Alex by telling her, “Alex, ang ganda mo pala sa personal!”

Alex jokingly replied, “Sa online hindi?”

READ: Alex Eala gets candid after fan compliments her at Asian Games

Alex also previously declined an autograph request involving a Philippine flag, showing that she does not necessarily accommodate every request from fans.

READ: Not for signing: Alex Eala declines autograph request on Philippine flag

Meanwhile, despite the latest incident, Alex still agreed to sign the fan’s cap after he apologized.

The interaction took place after Alex defeated Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian Games, advancing to the semifinals.

READ: Alex Eala assured of Asiad medal, China’s diving dominance continues

—With Rosette Adel