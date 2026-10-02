Pope’s October prayer intention: ‘For mental health ministry’

VATICAN — Pope Leo has released the “Pray with the Pope” video accompanying his prayer intention for the month of October 2026: “For mental health ministry.”

In the video, produced by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, the Pope prays that the Church may be an “open house” where people facing challenges to their mental health find welcome, dignity and hope.

Holding an image of Saint Dymphna, patroness of people suffering from mental disorders and of mental health professionals, he addresses the “God of life”, who knows the innermost depths of our hearts and “the silent wounds that sometimes no one sees.”

“Today we bring before you our brothers and sisters who struggle with challenges to their mental health, who suffer in solitude with anxiety, depression, or any other mental illness,” he prays.

Pope Leo asks forgiveness for the times when Christians have looked the other way, contributing to stigma and discrimination against people with mental illnesses.

He prays that the Church may become “a safe space where everyone has a place – a community that accompanies and never excludes, that listens without judging and draws near without fear.”

The Pope also remembers those who provide care, including professionals, family members and volunteers, asking God to give them strength and compassion.

“Send your Spirit upon us, that we may learn to welcome and integrate care for mental health into the life and ministry of our communities and of the whole Church,” he concludes, “and thus become a living sign of your mercy, which never abandons and always restores.”

Accompanying without judging

According to the press release accompanying the Pope’s intention, more than a billion people worldwide live with a mental disorder, while public spending on mental health accounts for barely two percent of health budgets.

Fr. Cristóbal Fones, International Director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, notes that many people experiencing mental illness have felt unable to speak about it, or have encountered judgement and misunderstanding.

“That is why, as a Church, we come together to open our hearts to this reality and to pray together, throughout this entire month, for all of them and also for those who accompany them,” he says.

The press release also highlights the work of Catholic mental health ministries, universities, parishes and support groups already accompanying people and their families.