‘Parking reserver’ spotted standing in slot at Pampanga mall

A man was allegedly spotted reserving a parking slot at a mall in Pampanga.

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which posts about improper parking habits, uploaded a video on Tuesday, September 29, showing a man standing in a parking slot.

The man was seen taking out his mobile phone to call someone while standing in the empty parking slot.

He did this as another vehicle approached the parking slot.

“Isa na namang kupal ang nagbantay sa parking ng SM Pampanga,” the post read.

The Facebook post has garnered 1,400 reactions, 334 comments and almost 60 shares.

“Hindi maubos-ubos ang mga ganyan, hahaha,” a Facebook wrote.

“Dami nakasabit na susi sa pantalon pero wala ‘yung kotse,” another commented.

“Susmaryosep… ‘yung gesture na kunwari may tinatawag o may kausap sa phone,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Parking reservers” went viral in 2024, with videos showing some Filipinos standing in empty parking slots to reserve them.

The practice prompted a lawmaker to file a bill in 2025 seeking to penalize individuals who engage in such acts.

“Sadly, common courtesy is not so common nowadays. Imbes na magbigayan, nagiging agawan na lang ang pagkuha ng mapaparkingan,” Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) previously said.

“Like all activities in life, ayaw natin ng may lamangan. Car owners and drivers should follow basic rules not just when their car is on the road, but also off the road,” the lawmaker added.

RELATED: ‘Common courtesy is not so common’: Bill filed to penalize holding parking slots

Edison Nebrija, chief of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Swift Traffic Action Group, previously said that standing on parking slots is not in line with parking regulations.

“A parking slot is reserved for a vehicle, hindi sa tao… Tatandaan po natin na ang parking na ‘yan, whether private or public, is first come, first serve,” he said in an interview in 2019.