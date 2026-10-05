‘Pa-out ka na, pero napa-OT’: Reporter’s closing spiel interrupted as motorist loses balance behind him

A broadcast report caught Filipinos’ attention when an individual suddenly lost balance as a journalist was about to finish his report.

An X (formerly Twitter) user noticed that reporter Super Radyo DZBB reporter Manny Vargas was delivering his closing spiel when a motorcycle rider stumbled and fell behind him.

Vargas noticed the incident, prompting the anchor in the studio to immediately asked what had happened.

“Ano ‘yan? Ano ‘yan?” the anchor asked.

“Okay ka lang?” Vargas was heard asking while still on the call with the studio.

“May bumagsak na…” the reporter added in response to the anchor.

“Okay ka lang kuya?” Vargas asked after they had already righted the motorcycle.

“Biglang may nangyari sa likod niya,” the anchor said as the journalist checked on the rider’s condition.

“Sumabit dito sa drainage,” Vargas said, still on the call.

“Pakita mo ‘yung drainage,” the anchor responded as the journalist turned the camera back toward the scene.

The moment caught the attention of an X user, who captioned the video with the following:

“POV: pa-out ka na pero napa-OT [overtime] ka pa. Literal na may kakapasok lang na balita ih,” the X user quipped, accompanied by crying emojis.

POV: pa-out kana pero napa OT kapa. Literal na may kakapasok lang na balita ih. 😭😭 https://t.co/OSKWzQiXHm — ᴾᴬᴵᴺ ࣪ ִֶָ☾.𓍯 𑁤 (@CASHualbehavior) October 4, 2026

The post has garnered 5,800 likes, 651 reposts and 12 replies.

“Kuya naman e, pauwi na e, hahaha,” another commented, referring to Vargas signing off.

“Lumapit ‘yung pang flash report,” an X user wrote, adding a crying emoji, referring to the rider who lost balance.

“Ayun, breaking news?!” another Pinoy quipped.

“Terminal news,” an X user wrote.

At the time, Vargas was reporting on the situation in a particular area of Manila when a motorist suddenly lost his balance behind him after hitting a drainage opening.