‘Bigay na bigay’: Singaporean beauty queen dances to ‘Totoy Bibo’

A Singaporean beauty queen earned buzz for dancing and singing to a Filipino novelty dance song at an event.

Pageant-oriented Facebook page Pageantology posted a video on October 2 showing Miss Asia Pacific International Singapore 2026 Kaia Kwan performing Vhong Navarro‘s “Totoy Bibo,” much to the delight of those in attendance.

According to Pageantology, the incident took place at Chateau By The Sea in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, during a welcome dinner for the Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 delegates.

The page reported that Kaia was familiar with the Pinoy novelty song because her Filipina nanny taught it to her when she was a child.

It was also posted on X (formerly Twitter), where it garnered 2,900 likes and over 270 reposts.

“Hail to the Pinay nanny who taught Ms. Asia Pacific International – Singapore to sing this freakin’ song and do the budots move,” the X user wrote.

“Nakakatuwa na bigay na bigay siya e,” another commented.

“Ang galing! May market na sa talent coordinators galing Pinas! Share the Pinoy talent,” a different X user wrote.

“To think she knows it well, it must be a karaoke fave song of her nanny,” another commented.

“Totoy Bibo” is a song released by Vhong in 2007 that celebrates the joy and self-expression found through dancing.

Meanwhile, Miss Asia Pacific International is a Philippine-based pageant and the longest-running international pageant in Asia.

Its mission is to inspire women to embrace who they are and recognize that their individuality is what makes them beautiful.