Salesians vow to preserve 300-year-old convent as museum

MANILA — The Salesians of Don Bosco are committed to preserving a more than 300-year-old convent in Mandaluyong City and turning it into a museum.

The commitment came as the National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Monday, September 28, unveiled a historical marker recognizing the building’s importance to Philippine Church and national history.

“Our commitment is first of all to make sure that this will not deteriorate,” said Fr. Bernard Nolasco, SDB, rector of the convent.

“We will repair what needs repair, and it will become a museum because it is not merely made of stone; it is a living stone. It has a story, it has a history.”

Built by Augustinian missionaries more than three centuries ago, the convent has served various purposes, including as a convent, orphanage and seminary.

It housed San Carlos Seminary from the 1930s until 1953, before the seminary moved to its present site in Guadalupe, Makati City.

The building is also linked to the exposure of the Katipunan before the Philippine Revolution, when Teodoro Patiño revealed the secret society’s existence to Augustinian friar Fr. Mariano Gil.

During American rule, the convent came under the care of the Archdiocese of Manila. The property was later given to the Salesians, who established Don Bosco Technical College.

“Thus, this building became an instrument in promoting and forming Filipino youth from then until today,” NHCP Chairman Regalado Jose Jr. said.

Jose said the heritage site remains largely unknown, even among residents of Mandaluyong and other parts of Metro Manila.

“Unknown to many, within the four corners of Don Bosco Technical College here in Mandaluyong is a heritage site whose history reflects our own history,” he said.

Nolasco said preserving the building can help young Filipinos understand the connections between their faith, the Church and the country’s history.

“For the young people, they can see that the history of our nation, the history of the Church, and the history of their faith have value,” he said.

Jose said the historical marker should also encourage Filipinos to take greater responsibility for protecting the country’s heritage.

“May this historical marker awaken all of us and lead to more active participation in protecting and preserving our heritage resources,” he said.

The Salesians plan to promote the site ahead of the 75th anniversary of their presence at the former San Carlos Seminary in 2028.