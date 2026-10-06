Chloe San Jose’s comment resurfaces amid Angelica Yulo, Rovelyn Baterbonia meetup

An old comment by content creator Chloe San Jose resurfaced amid the meetup of two matriarchs, Angelica Yulo and Rovelyn Baterbonia.

Angelica is the estranged mother of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, while Rovelyn is the entrepreneurial mother of late Atenean student-athlete Rene “Bobet” Baterbonia.

The two have different stories, with Angelica making public her rift with her son when he won the Olympics, while Rovelyn has been criticized for supposedly profiting from her son’s death through their business.

Despite their different cases, some Filipinos have linked them.

Angelica’s name has resurfaced after her son’s recent success at the 2026 Asian Games and news of his engagement to Chloe.

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Meanwhile, Rovelyn has earned attention for her growing business, with her Rene Baterbonia merchandise recently opening a physical store.

She has been selling shirts, keychains, and other items with her son’s image and name following his death last June.

The two matriarchs met on Sunday, October 4, eating together in what appeared to be a restaurant serving modern Filipino cuisine.

Rovelyn posted photos with the caption: “Basher attack”

It was accompanied by brokenhearted emojis.

Angelica, on the other hand, posted photos with the caption: “FINALLY,!!!!!”

The meetup of the two matriarchs was hinted at by Chloe last month.

In September, the content creator responded to a social media user who accused her of dragging Rovelyn into her issue with Angelica.

“I’m not making damay LOOOLLL! Ma’am Angelica and mama ni Rene are set to meet each other soon… (don’t tell me I didn’t tell y’all in advance) ewan na lang kung ituloy pa nila magkita,” Chloe reportedly wrote with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

That month, their wedding plans went viral when Carlos said he preferred that his parents not attend the ceremony, believing their presence would “stain” the occasion meant to celebrate his and Chloe’s union.

Angelica first made headlines when she publicized her rift with Carlos after he won gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, blaming Chloe for his strained relationship with her.

Carlos revealed that his mother had made unauthorized transactions involving his finances, to which Angelica said she was safeguarding her son’s future.