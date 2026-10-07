WYD Seoul 2027 seeks international volunteers

Organizers of World Youth Day Seoul 2027 are recruiting international Catholic volunteers to help prepare for and support the global Catholic youth gathering scheduled for next year.

The long-term volunteers will assist with translation and interpretation, pilgrim support, event operations and other tasks during the preparation period, which runs from the second half of 2026 through August 2027.

“Join us and help bring WYD Seoul 2027 to life,” the local organizing committee said in its recruitment announcement on Thursday.

Applicants must be born in 2007 or earlier, communicate effectively in English or Korean, and demonstrate practical experience in their respective fields. Korean-language skills are preferred.

The committee is also seeking candidates who respect the event’s purpose and values, show dedication and integrity, and can work with people of different nationalities, languages, generations, religions and beliefs.

Applications opened on Oct. 1 and will remain available until recruitment is complete. Candidates must submit an online application, a resume and two recommendation letters before undergoing document screening and two interviews.

Successful applicants will receive notification of the final results before proceeding with visa arrangements and travel to South Korea. The committee said it would never ask applicants for money during recruitment.

For application details and the full announcement, visit the official WYD Seoul 2027 website.

WYD Seoul 2027 will bring young Catholics together from around the world for prayer, fellowship and faith-sharing, continuing a Church gathering that combines spiritual activities with opportunities for cultural exchange.