Film community stages fundraising screenings for Jorrybell Agoto’s cancer treatment

The local film community has rallied behind actress Jorrybell Agoto, holding movie screenings to raise funds for her treatment as she battles a type of blood cancer.

Reports said a fundraising screening of Jun Robles Lana’s “Sisa” will be held at Cinema 76 on October 8 at 7 p.m., with every ticket purchase helping fund her treatment for lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system, specifically the white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

“Every ticket purchased will help support Jorrybell Agoto, and if you’re able to add a little extra to your ticket as a donation, even better. Every peso, big or small, can make a difference,” a post from TheIdeaFirst Company said.

“Let’s come together as a community and remind Jorrybell that she doesn’t have to face this fight alone,” it added.

Those interested may register through this link.

“Sisa” is a historical thriller and drama that follows a former zarzuela actress who infiltrates an American concentration camp by pretending to be insane while secretly plotting revenge and leading a revolt.

The movie stars Hilda Koronel in the titular role, while Jorrybell portrays Cedes, one of the women who keeps the garrison clean.

Jorrybell’s performance has been called a “scene-stealer.”

“Sisa” won Best Screenplay at the 46th Fantasporto International Film Festival in Portugal.

Fundraising screenings of short films starring Jorrybell will also be held at Harong in Quezon City on October 7 and October 8, both at 7 p.m.

The screenings will be on a “pay-what-you-can basis” to raise funds for Jorrybell’s cancer treatment.

Films that will be shown include “Due Date na ni Judith,” “Primetime Mother,” “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die,” and “Filipiñana,” the Philippines’ entry to the 99th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film category.

Jorrybell is a rising indie star known for her work in acclaimed short films such as the Gawad Urian-nominated “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die” and the Gawad Alternatibo finalist “Due Date na ni Judith.”

She recently played the lead role in the “Filipiñiana,” a dark satire film that explores issues of social inequality, colonialism, structural violence and patriarchy.

ALSO READ: Financial aid sought for ‘Filipiñana’ lead Jorrybell Agoto battling lymphoma