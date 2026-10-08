These are the ‘most dangerous’ songs to play while driving, law firm says

A law firm has identified songs it says may be associated with faster driving and reduced focus behind the wheel.

In a September 2026 study, the Trujillo Gonzalez Law Firm examined 30 Spotify road-trip and driving playlists to determine which tracks had the fastest tempos.

The researchers selected 50 songs that appeared most frequently across the playlists and measured each track’s tempo in beats per minute (BPM).

According to the study, songs with tempos of 120 BPM or higher were associated with faster driving speeds, reduced attention and a greater likelihood of errors while driving.

The songs were then ranked according to their BPM, with tracks having the fastest tempos receiving the highest rankings.

Based on the study, these were the ten tracks the firm identified as the “most dangerous songs to have” on a driving playlist:

“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

by Ed Sheeran “Wonderwall” by Oasis

by Oasis “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol

by Billy Idol “One Way Or Another” by Blondie

by Blondie “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

by Pharrell Williams “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

by Outkast “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

by Queen “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

by The Killers “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

The law firm said “Shape of You” has a tempo of 192 beats per minute, well above the 120-BPM threshold it identified as being associated with potentially risky driving behavior.

The pop song also has an 81% “danceability” rating, according to the study.

“‘Shape of You’ is the highest-tempo song commonly found on driving playlists. At 192 BPM, it plays faster than almost any other mainstream track, about the same pace as a fast drum-and-bass record,” the law firm said.

“That puts it well above the 120 BPM mark that researchers associate with overstimulation at the wheel. The song appeared on 24 of 30 Spotify road-trip playlists and has been streamed over 5 billion times, meaning it’s part of everyday driving for millions of people,” it added.

Meanwhile, “Wonderwall” was identified as one of the most overstimulating songs to avoid on a road trip, according to the study.

“Happy,” on the other hand, has a 95% “danceability,” making it one of the songs the firm said may be difficult to sit still to while driving.

A car accident lawyer from Trujillo Gonzalez said music can “affect” the autonomic nervous system, which regulates functions such as heart rate and stress responses.

“Fast, loud tracks push it into a higher gear, and drivers start behaving more aggressively without noticing. There’s also something called rhythmic entrainment, where your behavior subconsciously syncs to the beat you’re hearing,” the lawyer said.

“If a song is running at 130 BPM, your driving speed will quietly go up to match it. The best range for safe driving is between 60 and 100 BPM, fast enough to stay alert, and slow enough to avoid overstimulation,” the lawyer added.

“Go too far below that, into very slow or ambient music, and the opposite problem appears: drowsiness, faded focus, and slower reaction times,” the lawyer further said.