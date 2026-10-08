Catholic schools urged to become ‘sanctuaries of hope’ for struggling youth

CEBU City — Catholic school leaders across the Philippines were challenged Friday to look beyond grades and curricula and “notice” students whose struggles may be hidden in classrooms or online.

Archbishop Alberto Uy of Cebu made the call in his homily at the closing Mass of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines national convention, urging educators to ensure students who are “anxious,” “lonely” or “bullied” are seen before a crisis develops.

“A Catholic school cannot simply be a place where students are given education,” Uy said. “It must be a place where every young person can find hope and experience being loved and cared for.”

He called for stronger guidance counseling offices, teacher training to recognize warning signs, clear channels for reporting bullying or abuse, and “listening rooms” where students can speak without fear of judgment.

He also urged educators to weave Catholic identity into every subject rather than treat it as a label. Science classes, he said, should teach respect for life and creation, while business and accounting courses should confront issues such as honesty and corruption.

As artificial intelligence enters classrooms, Uy said teachers should challenge students to consider “what each should do” with the technology and what tasks should not be handed over to machines.

The archbishop also reminded school leaders to care for teachers, saying burned-out educators can struggle to offer the steady presence and hope students need.

He said administrators should likewise examine whether their treatment of “janitors, security guards, maintenance personnel and the poorest members” reflects the faith their schools teach.

“Before asking how we can make our students more Catholic, we should also ask, ‘Can they see Christ in us?’” Uy said. “We cannot give what we do not possess.”

Uy urged Catholic schools to support one another in what he described as a difficult season, likening them to a “constellation of hope” pointing young people toward faith, purpose and Jesus Christ.

More than 3,500 Catholic educators, school leaders and education stakeholders attended the CEAP convention in Cebu City from Sept. 22 to 25.

The association also announced the reelection of Jesuit Fr. Karel San Juan of the Ateneo de Davao University as CEAP president.

Founded in 1941, CEAP has more than 1,500 member schools nationwide.