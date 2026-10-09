This week in food: Local flavors, new sweet spots and a bartender’s global bid

Filipino flavors, new dining concepts and several food deals are making the rounds this week, with several food and hospitality brands rolling out new offerings and initiatives across the country.

Filipino flavors take the spotlight

The future of dining is increasingly tied to local food and culture, according to Marriott International’s latest Future of Food Asia Pacific 2027 report.

The report highlights growing demand for regional dishes, with 95% of participating properties identifying native signature meals as a leading trend in their markets.

“We are noting a significant increase in demand for regional cuisine because travelers tend to resonate more with moments unique to their destinations. Ingredients, meals, drinks, and wellness traditions are becoming central to what they value. Local dishes are requested three times more than Asian and Western cuisine,” Petr Raba, Vice President of Food & Beverage of Marriott International across Asia Pacific Excluding China,” said.

The report also notes a shift toward more flexible dining spaces, with food increasingly served in areas beyond traditional restaurants.

“Food is no longer contained in restaurant-type layouts. It’s now found in bars, lounges, in-room and poolside venues, and other hotel spaces. This change defines how and where guests connect with food. Unconventional areas transform to become a social space and a cultural backdrop at once—going beyond food, satiating more than just hunger, but offering innovative experiences for guests,” Chef Meik Brammer, Director of Culinary at Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, said.

In line with the report, the hotel is highlighting Filipino cooking through its Sinagtala Philippine Culinary Arts Program, including a recipe book featuring dishes from participating Filipino chefs.

Selected recipes will also be served at the FUTURE OF FOOD X SINAGTALA BUFFET from October to December 2026.

A decade, marked by a spoon

A frozen-yogurt chain is celebrating 10 years in the Philippines, growing from two stores in 2016 to 110 locations nationwide.

Llaollao’s anniversary celebration runs from October 10 to 19, with various offers including P10 Petit Sanum, P10 toppings, a free tub upsize and a P100 Small Tub promotion on selected dates.

The brand is also using the anniversary to launch Spoon to School. Customers can return clean green spoons at participating branches, with the collected material to be processed and turned into school chairs.

West Crame Elementary School in San Juan City will be the first beneficiary of the initiative.

More churros in the metro

Churro lovers have two new destinations to check out, with new branches of La Lola opening at Ayala Malls Feliz and The Block at SM City North EDSA.

The Feliz location is now open, while the The Block branch opens October 10.

The menu includes churro cones, churro bites, classic boxes and Munch Stix, along with drinks, soft serve and a selection of dipping sauces.

The expansion comes as the chain approaches its first anniversary in the Philippines, with more branches planned.

From homemade practice bottles to the world stage

Filipino bartender Roniel Lopez is taking his flair bartending skills to Orlando, Florida, where he will represent the Philippines at the World Bartending Championship.

Lopez first became interested in bartending in Grade 7 and practiced at home using improvised bottles.

“I improvised, used empty bottles, wrapped them in tape and made do with whatever materials I could find,” Lopez recalled.

After competing in local events and completing a three-month TESDA bartending course, he eventually won the TGIFriday’s Philippines Bartending Championship in August 2025.

His goal for the international competition is to bring his own style to the stage.

“My goal is to bring something different to the world bartending stage, creating new tricks instead of simply copying existing routines. My performance is designed to be the whole package, flair, personality, energy, confidence and showmanship,” he said.

October food deals

October also brings a month-long grilled-food promotion, with offers running through October 31.

From October 1 to 15, customers of Mang Inasal who buy two Ihaw-Sarap Combo Deals of the same variant get two free Pork BBQ Ala Carte. From October 16 to 31, customers who purchase a Family Fiesta Bundle get two free Regular Palabok Solo.

“Ihaw Fest has become one of the most anticipated traditions at Mang Inasal because it combines what Filipinos love most: delicious grilled food, generous value, and meaningful moments together,” Mang Inasal president Mike Castro said.

“Whether it’s sharing a meal with friends, bonding with family, or simply rewarding yourself with your favorite grilled treats, Ihaw Fest is our way of making every October more Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya for our customers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Italianni’s extended its 30 for 30 Anniversary Promo until October 16, offering select favorites for P30 with every main, pasta, or pizza order, Mondays to Fridays.