‘Check your condiments’: Diner sounds alarm over compromised bottle in resto

A customer at a Filipino restaurant chain advised other diners to closely inspect the condiments at their tables after their experience.

Threads user Juret Mutuc shared on Thursday, October 8, that they found a compromised condiment bottle while eating at a Filipino fast-food restaurant chain.

The bottle had something white floating on the liquid’s surface, which she identified as something from flies.

“If mahilig kayo kumain sa Mang Inasal, baka gusto niyo rin i-check yung mga bottles ng toyo sa table niyo,” Mutuc said.

“Posting this for awareness lang. Always check your condiments before using them, guys,” she added.

Mutuc said they initially raised the concern with a crew member, who claimed it was “calamansi.”

They later approached the manager and had all of the condiments on their table replaced.

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The post has garnered 3,300 likes, 3,800 shares, and over 550 comments, with some Filipinos sharing their own observations about some branches of the restaurant chain.

“Masarap sana ang food sa Mang Inasal. Kaso, madumi talaga saka sobrang ingay. Parang karinderia ang dating minsan. Mga mesa, mamantika kahit kakapunas lang kasi ‘yung pamunas mismo, gamit na gamit na. Sana may sabon ng konti man lang ‘yung liquid na pinapamunas nila sa mesa. Tapos ang mga condiments bottle, laging malagkit. Ang sahig, madumi. Hindi sa nag-iinarte, observation lang,” a user wrote.

“I love Mang Inasal. But tbh [to be honest], most Mang Inasal branches are makalat [or] madumi when it comes to utensils, condiments, and dining area. Totally understandable [because] they have a LOT of customers. I hope management can still maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene,” another user said.

“Kumain kami ng fam ko sa Mang Inasal, and they handed us greasy cups and plates, but what made me decide to never dine there again was when they brought us utensils na may kanin. Like, halatang ‘di hinugasan nang maayos, ‘di bale sana kung isa lang, but most of them were like that, tapos sa kuhaan din ng utensils nila, lahat ganon,” commented another user.

“Kaya hindi na kami kumakain sa Mang Inasal eh, dahil sa ganyang issue. ‘Yung pamunas sa lamesa, pamunas din nila sa mga lagayan ng toyo at chicken oil,” said a different Pinoy.

Food establishments are expected to follow the country’s food safety laws such as the Food Safety Act and the Sanitation Code of the Philippines.

These include keeping the dining area clean to prevent contamination of food and other consumables, which can lead to health issues.