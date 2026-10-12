Inka Magnaye decries ‘big brand’ for choosing AI over voice talent mom

“My heart breaks for all the artists and creatives.”

Voice talent and content creator Inka Magnaye shared that her mother lost a voice-over job at a “big brand” due to generative AI.

Inka started her post by recalling a quote she saw years ago and then related it to her thoughts about the brand axing her mother, Lindy Pellicer, from a job the latter has held “for many years.”

“Many years ago, I came across a quote that left an impact on me: Where you spend your money is a vote you cast toward the future you want,” the content creator said on Facebook on October 8.

“So big brands with money, I ask you: Is that the future you want? A world where numbers, codes, and programs syphon the earth’s resources and take opportunities from actual human beings?” Inka added.

She acknowledged that while the reason could be to save costs, she argued that AI “should never be used to replace human talent.”

“Sure, you save money. But the money you would have spent on the real people who would LOVE to work with you will end up spending this money back on you anyway. We are your customers, too,” Inka said.

“AI is a tool, but ethically should never be used to replace human talent. Yes, we can all tell. Yes, we do judge you when we see it. AI VOs [voice overs] sound lifeless. AI art feels lifeless. AI music sounds lifeless. Why? Because AI is not alive. It can never replicate life. And we are slowly being backed into a dead world one prompt at a time,” she added.

“My heart breaks for all the artists and creatives,” Inka said.

The content creator then shared that “any brand or company” is welcome to hire her mom following the termination.

Inka accompanied her post with a screengrab of their family chat, where her mom lamented being replaced by AI.

Her brother, Renzo, assumed the brand was cutting costs and encouraged their mom to apply to other entities.

Meanwhile, their mom responded to her daughter’s post in the comments.

“Thank you, amore, for this… it’s a sad and frustrating day for me [because] I’ve been doing voice work for them for many years! This is the day I dreaded most. Now that it’s here, I can only trust God to get me gigs. He is my full-time booking agent!!” she wrote.

Inka’s mom is a veteran voice artist who became Philippine Airlines’ voice talent for its in-flight announcements in the 1990s.

A voice-over artist is a professional performer who uses their voice to narrate, act, or provide information for various media projects like commercials.

AI has been used by some businesses to generate text, photos, posters, and such to make work easier and cut costs, although it has sparked a debate as artists face the risk of being replaced by machines.