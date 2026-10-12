Cebu hospital probes nurse over alleged refusal to clean patient after soiling diaper

A hospital in Cebu assured the public it is addressing concerns about a nurse who allegedly failed to clean up after a patient defecated.

Filipinos called out Maybelle Adaro, identified as a nurse at Chong Hua Hospital, for bragging about reportedly leaving a patient when the latter defecated in their diaper.

Adaro said that the patient had to be cleaned before being endorsed to the “renal unit,” a specialized department that treats patients with acute or chronic kidney disease.

“As a nurse, one thing I absolutely CANNOT and WILL NOT do: change diapers or do perineal flushing,” she reportedly wrote in Threads.

Perineal flushing is a procedure that cleans the genitalia and perineal area, essential for immobile patients or those recovering.

“So what did I do? My ates [big sisters] from work cleaned the patient while I casually exited the scene. Arte na kung arte, basta AYOKOOKKKO,” Adaro added.

“So, I had five assistant circulating nurses, and all I did was change my uniform and endorse the shift,” she continued, as translated from a mixture of Cebuano and Filipino.

Adaro’s post earned flak from Filipinos, including fellow nurses who reminded her about their responsibilities as healthcare professionals.

“Sorry, but I don’t think this is something to flex about. Wait until you work abroad, where even nurses are expected to provide basic patient care, including changing diapers and performing perineal care,” a Threads user, identifying as an Intensive Care Unit nurse in Germany, wrote.

“Nursing isn’t just about administering medications and performing procedures. Patient hygiene, dignity, and comfort are also part of our responsibilities. Being proud of refusing to clean a patient and leaving the task to your colleagues isn’t something to flex about,” she added.

“Belle Adaro. As a registered nurse, I will never refuse to change diapers or provide perineal care. It’s part of our job to protect our patients’ dignity, hygiene, and well-being. Walang nakakababa sa pag-aalaga [or] pag lilinis ng pasyente. Nursing is service from the heart. I only pray that if someone dear to me is hospitalized, they receive the same genuine care I give. Good luck,” another user wrote.

The hospital in which Adaro reportedly worked also distanced itself from her post, saying it does not represent the standards and values it expects from its healthcare professionals.

“At Chong Hua Hospital, every patient deserves to be treated with compassion, respect, sensitivity, and dignity at all times,” it said in a statement on October 9.

“The matter is currently being reviewed through the appropriate internal processes and will be addressed in accordance with hospital policies and established procedures,” the hospital added.

“We appreciate those who have raised their concerns with us. Chong Hua Hospital remains committed to protecting the trust of our patients and families and to ensuring that our values are reflected not only in the care we provide, but also in the professional conduct of every member of our team,” it continued.

Nurses are expected by law to be “primarily responsible for the promotion of health and prevention of illness.”

They must also “collaborate with other health care providers for the curative, preventive, and rehabilitative aspects of care, restoration of health, alleviation of suffering, and when recovery is not possible, towards a peaceful death.”

“It shall be the duty of the nurse to provide nursing care through the utilization of the nursing process,” the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 says.

“Nursing care includes, but not limited to, traditional and innovative approaches, therapeutic use of self, executing health care techniques and procedures, essential primary health care, comfort measures, health teachings, and administration of written prescription for treatment, therapies, oral topical and parenteral medications, internal examination during labor in the absence of antenatal bleeding and delivery,” it added.