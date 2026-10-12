TikTok Awards 2026: Filipino nominees and how to vote for your favorites

Filipino TikTok creators are vying for a spot in the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia, and users can help decide which nominees will represent the Philippines in the regional competition.

TikTok opened voting today, October 12 for its first Southeast Asian awards, which will recognize creators and content that inspire communities across the region. Voting runs until October 26, allowing Filipino users to support their favorite personalities and videos.

The awards carry the theme “The Ones Who Spark It” and feature 11 categories, from food and entertainment to education, sports and TikTok Shop.

Angga Anugrah Putra, TikTok’s general manager of content operations for Southeast Asia, said creators have used their platforms to make an impact beyond social media.

“On TikTok, trends don’t just happen; they spark meaningful conversations, cultural phenomena, and real-world impact extending far beyond the screen. This year’s TikTok Awards Country Nominees have turned their creativity and passion into opportunities to build diverse communities, sustainable livelihoods, and scalable businesses. Through the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia, we aim to give Filipino creators a regional stage where they can continue to inspire authenticity, bring joy, and spark positive impact,” he said.

Who are the Filipino nominees?

The Philippine nominees include creator-focused categories as well as a category recognizing popular videos and trends.

Here is the complete list of candidates Filipino TikTok users can vote for:

Creator of the Year

@aynbernos

@davaoconyo

@urfujicko

Rising Creator of the Year

@ianmark2020

@heyitsbaus

@eko06004

Education Creator of the Year

@thisislans_

@rebranger

@lyqamaravilla

Sports Creator of the Year

@margauxnonato

@arianaevangelista02

@rubinpatrick

Food Creator of the Year

@jujumaoo

@ninongry

@foodiefred

Entertainment Creator of the Year

@charlizeruth

@spencer_serafica

@sesbombchris

Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year

@paupelaez_

@thekyliecelebre

@andenglangqt

Lifestyle Creator of the Year

@itsjeanette

@itsnickosia

@bellerodolfo

Popular Video of the Year

“Lissential Skills” by @jb.suarez

“Hanggang Ngayon” Transition Trend by @johnmarkgonn

“Best Song for Night Run Challenge” by @jomaryee

TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year

@imryssi

@kamille0422

@pkprincesstheawolf

TikTok Shop Creator of the Year

@danibarrettop

@aerieljantolentino

@d_laurel

How to vote for the Filipino nominees

TikTok users can support a nominee with just a few steps within the TikTok app:

Log in to TikTok.

Search for #TikTokAwardsSEA using the app’s search bar, or open the awards microsite through TikTok’s provided link.

Find your preferred nominees and tap the corresponding “Vote” buttons.

Each user receives at least 15 votes daily to distribute among nominees across all categories. You can cast multiple votes for the same nominee or category.

The voting period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2026.

When will the winners be announced?

The nominees who garner the most votes in their respective categories will advance as the Philippines’ country representatives in the next phase of the competition.

TikTok will announce the country representatives on November 5 in Manila, while the Southeast Asia winners will be revealed on November 27 in Bali, Indonesia.

The outcome of the local voting phase will determine which Filipino creators move forward and get the opportunity to compete for regional recognition.