‘May chance na ng biglaan’: New Makati-Baguio bus route excites Pinoys

Makati workers reacted to reports that going to the City of Pines will be just one bus away with the upcoming launch of a new route by a provincial bus operator.

Solid North Transit Inc. announced that Filipinos can now book trips from One Ayala, Makati City to Baguio City departing on or after October 15, 2026, through its website.

One Ayala is a transportation hub in Makati that gathers buses and other public transit in one place. It is located at the corner of Ayala Avenue and EDSA, and sits next to Glorietta and SM Makati.

Solid North said that trips from One Ayala to Baguio will have the following schedules:

7 a.m.

9 a.m.

4 p.m.

6 p.m.

Meanwhile, buses departing from Baguio to One Ayala will have the following trips:

6:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

“Plan your next Baguio getaway and secure your seat in advance. Mas convenient, accessible, and premium—just wait for our more surprises!” the bus operator said in a Facebook post.

An online booking inquiry by a Baguio-oriented website notes that a deluxe bus trip from One Ayala to Baguio for a 7 a.m. trip costs P850 per passenger.

A deluxe bus of Solid North has air conditioning, USB charging, free WI-FI and an onboard comfort room.

The bus operator also shared its list of daily trips to other points in Northern Luzon in another post.

Traditional bus terminals are usually located in Cubao, Pasay, Avenida and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

Meanwhile, those who learned of the new route from Makati expressed delight in the comments section of Solid North’s post.

“The best for all working class. Imagine, paglabas ng office ng Friday, diretso Baguio na. Then Lunes ng alas dos, sakay na pabalik sa Makati, diretso pasok na sa opisina,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Renejoy Piano, after work, rekta Baguio?! May chance na ang biglaan hahahahaha,” another Facebook user commented, tagging a friend.

“Marksy Lara, Sharon Aranzaso, after ER visit, rekta Baguio na kayo,” commented a different user with laughing emojis, also tagging her friends.

“Lyan Aumentado, lumalapit na ‘yung bus papuntang Baguio sa atin, oh,” wrote another Facebook user, also tagging a friend.

Baguio is a popular tourist destination among Filipinos, with its cool mountain climate offering a respite from Metro Manila’s oppressive heat and humidity.

It is also famous for scenic views and cultural attractions such as The Mansion, Mines View Park, Burnham Park, the Baguio Botanical Garden and the Baguio Market.