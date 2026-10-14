Autism Society Philippines calls out podcast hosts for mocking Josh Aquino

“Patawang hindi nakakatawa.”

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) denounced the hosts of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast for mocking Josh Aquino, the eldest son of Kris Aquino, in one of its episodes.

Social media users on Wednesday, October 14, called out the hosts of the podcast for recently making fun of Josh’s condition.

They were talking about Kris’ sons, saying that Bimby, her younger son, is a “good child.”

Josh, meanwhile, did not have the same reception from them.

“Si Josh, alam ko, hindi eh!” one of them exclaimed.

“Hindi natin alam ‘yan. Wala ako sa bahay nila eh,” one of the hosts responded.

One of them then claimed that Josh gets a P3,000 daily allowance at school.

“Tapos nakatunganga lang siyang ganoon!” the host who claimed that Josh was “not a good child” said.

He was reprimanded by one of his co-hosts, who said the former’s remark was a “low blow.” But the rest of them laughed.

Josh was born with autism, a lifelong condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts with others, learns, and experiences the world.

“WHAT A DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR OF THESE MEN. Mocking Josh’s special needs for content is not comedy, it’s cruelty,” a Threads user said in response to the video.

“Deplatform these men, not every disability deserves to be your punchline, calling him ‘walang kwenta.’ For what? Views? Laughs? Engagement? This must condemned. Can someone take this for Republic Act No. 7277, as amended by Republic Act No. 9442, known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (PWD),” the user added.

View on Threads

“Hindi kailanman nakakatuwa ang mang-insulto ng isang taong may special needs na tinawag pang ‘walang kwenta.’ Walang batang dapat maliitin dahil lang sa kanyang kondisyon. Walang taong dapat mawalan ng dignidad para lang may mapagtawanan ang iba,” an X (formerly Twitter) user also wrote.

‘Disability is not a punchline’

The video reached the ASP, which reminded podcast hosts of Republic Act 7277, also known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, which penalizes ridiculing them.

“Patawang hindi nakakatawa,” it said in a statement on its website.

“Making fun of persons with disabilities for views, laughs, or viral engagement is not automatically protected by the excuse of comedy. A person’s disability is not a punchline, and humiliation is not entertainment. Not every offensive joke automatically constitutes a crime, but calling something comedy does not automatically excuse unlawful conduct,” it added.

“Republic Act No. 9442 explicitly prohibits public ridicule and vilification of persons with disabilities. The law carries penalties for violations,” the society further said.

It reminded content creators of their responsibility as individuals who hold influence.

“Creators and podcasters have influence—and responsibility. Before publishing a video, recording a podcast, or joining a viral pile-on, ask: Does this content challenge prejudice or reinforce it? Are we criticizing an idea or humiliating a person because of disability?” the ASP said.

“The Autism Society Philippines opines that the digital world is not beyond the reach of accountability. Free expression comes with responsibility. Build an audience through creativity, insight, and wit—not by stripping others of their dignity,” it added.

The society said it is calling for the “censure” of the podcast hosts by their management, their platforms, and the government.

“Disability inclusion is a matter of rights, not personal preference. Make content that informs, entertains, and respects. Because when the joke depends on making someone less human, the problem isn’t the audience that gets offended. It’s the creator who thinks cruelty deserves applause,” the ASP said.

The Magna Carta for PWD prohibits the public ridicule and vilification of persons with disabilities (PWD), with public ridicule which includes making fun of someone because of their disability, including degrading jokes that embarrass them in front of people.

It can also include mocking PWDs in both verbal and written form, as well as making abusive statements or engaging in public activity that promotes hatred, contempt, or their severe ridicule.