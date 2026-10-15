‘Pinoy Carrie’: Filipino horror film ‘Anak ng Dilim’ catches attention

A renewed interest in what is called the “Filipino version” of the horror film “Carrie” starring Gladys Reyes circulated on social media.

Videos from Regal Films‘ 1997 movie, “Anak ng Dilim,” appeared in online communities as “Carrie” reenters conversations after the premiere of a Prime Video series that reimagines the story of a bullied high schooler with telekinetic powers.

“Carrie,” developed by Mike Flanagan, premiered on the streaming platform last October 7.

It is the first series adaptation of the franchise based on the 1974 novel by “Horror King” Stephen King.

A Filipino on Threads shared a clip from “Anak ng Dilim” on Monday, October 12, with the caption: “Sorry, now lang nakapag-online. Ito na po ba ‘yung Carrie?”

The clip shows a pivotal moment in the film when Gladys Reyes’ character, Adela Miranda, is doused with blood after being crowned Prom Queen, then ridiculed by her schoolmates.

Outraged, Adela uses her telekinesis to wreak havoc.

View on Threads

The post has garnered 6,800 likes, 1,400 shares, 809 reposts and almost 320 comments.

“Omg, napanood ko din ‘to eh, ngayon ko lang naalala, ang ganda din niyan eh,” another Threads user wrote.

“Ay, literal na Carrie nga siya, Pinoy versyonnnnn,” commented a different user.

It also reached Reddit, where a user wrote in the “r/Philippines” community: “Today I found out that Philippines has it’s own unofficial local adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie titled ‘Anak ng Dilim.'”

The post has reached 1,900 upvotes, 865 shares, and 213 comments.

“I honestly had no idea that Anak ng Dilim existed until now! Apparently, it’s an unofficial Filipino adaptation of the horror classic Carrie, and to think that this movie is almost 30 years old (I was literally born around the same time, LOL),” the Redditor said.

“What surprised me the most was how similar some of the scenes were to the original Carrie. I was watching clips and comparisons, and OMG, some of the scenes looked almost identical!” the user added.

“From the camera angles to the way certain sequences were executed, it genuinely felt like they copied them shot for shot. I couldn’t help but laugh because I never knew we had our own version of Carrie here in the Philippines! HAHAHA,” the Redditor said.

“Anak ng Dilim” is directed by Nick Lizaso that stars Gladys, who was at the height of fame after starring as Clara in the soap opera “Mara Clara.”

The movie is described as a rehash of Brian De Palma’s seminal 1976 adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie.

However, unlike the 1976 film’s grim ending, “Anak ng Dilim” offers a “redemptive revenge fantasy with a happy ending.”