Church-run center offers hygiene facilities to street dwellers

MANILA — A Catholic-run drop-in center in Quezon City is providing people living on the streets access to basic hygiene facilities while encouraging them to help maintain the space.

Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. of Cubao blessed “Silong Palau” on October 12 at the Carmelite Missionaries Pastoral Center in the Tatalon area, launching the congregation’s initiative to serve vulnerable communities.

The center serves organized communities of people living on the streets who receive support and pastoral accompaniment from the missionaries.

Beneficiaries are also expected to help clean and maintain the facility, promoting shared responsibility and care for the space.

In a statement, the Carmelites said the initiative aims to go beyond providing basic services by offering a place where people can experience dignity, compassion and hope.

“Silong Palau is a concrete expression of our mission to see Christ in our brothers and sisters living on the streets,” the congregation said.

Inspired by the mission of Blessed Francisco Palau, a Spanish Carmelite, the project reflects the congregation’s commitment to accompanying vulnerable people through practical service and personal care.

The missionaries said they hope the center will become a welcoming space for friendship, healing and renewed hope, reminding people living on the streets that they are not forgotten.

“May this place become a true silong — a shelter where our Kapwa can find welcome, healing, friendship, and renewed hope,” they said.