This week in food: October deals, new tea flavors and restaurant updates

October brings budget-friendly meal bundles, new tea selections and more dining options, alongside food industry efforts to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.

This week’s roundup includes Burger Steak deals starting at P99, two new tea varieties from Chagee, a new Ribshack branch in Quezon City, and the Jollibee Group’s shift to renewable electricity at 189 stores.

Burger Steak bundles

Jollibee is offering Burger Steak meal bundles starting at P99 until December 31.

Options include extra rice and sauce, fries or Peach Mango Pie, with a drink included. Select bundles offer savings.

“We know our customers are always looking for meals that are sulit (worth it) and satisfyingly sarap! That’s why we’re offering them more choices to enjoy Jollibee Burger Steak in ways that work for them, whether they want something heavy with extra rice and sauce or a delicious side like Fries or Peach Mango Pie to complete their meal,” Dorothy Ching, vice president for marketing of Jollibee Philippines, said.

Teaspresso lineup

Chagee has introduced two pure tea varieties under its Teaspresso series: Da Hong Pao Teaspresso Pure Tea and Lapsang Souchong Teaspresso Pure Tea. The drinks are available at 21 stores.

The brand is also holding tea-tasting sessions every Tuesday and Thursday until October 30 at Robinsons Galleria, Greenfield District, National University MOA, GLAS Tower and Park Triangle. Sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with registration through Chagee’s social media pages.

“Hardworking students and young professionals need two things: a dose of caffeine to power their day and a space conducive for working and learning. Moreover, we recognize that caffeine culture is evolving as more consumers are exploring alternatives to coffee. Teaspresso is our answer to that. The new flavors in our Teaspresso series are re-engineered tea experiences that combine premium tea craftsmanship with modern brewing techniques and unexpected flavor combinations to create a new, elevated way to enjoy tea,” Christopher “Sonny” Tiong, general manager of Chagee Philippines, said.

“We invite Filipinos to experience our expanded Teaspresso line right at our tea stores, which are designed to be a productivity-inducing space,” he added.

Other promotions run through October 27, including a stamp card program offering rewards for consecutive daily purchases.

Chagee will also offer a buy-three-get-one deal on selected drinks from October 21 to 27.

New Ribshack branch

Ribshack opened a branch at WalterMart North EDSA last September 30, expanding its presence in Quezon City.

Its menu includes spareribs, back ribs, pork barbecue and seafood such as boneless bangus, golden pompano and blue marlin.

The company said groups of 10 to 12 can share a spread of its grilled offerings for around P2,300.

The homegrown restaurant began as a single kiosk in 2012 and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

Stores with renewable electricity

The Jollibee Group is transitioning 189 company-owned stores to renewable electricity through a partnership with First Gen, which will source power from its BacMan geothermal facilities in Bicol.

The participating outlets include Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Red Ribbon, Burger King and Panda Express. The initiative uses the government’s Retail Aggregation Program, which allows qualified consumers to pool electricity demand and negotiate with suppliers.

The company estimates that the transition could reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the participating stores by more than 75%, while generating electricity cost savings.

“Transitioning nearly 200 stores to renewable electricity requires close coordination across our organization. By consolidating eligible stores and improving electricity sourcing, we are demonstrating a practical approach that supports operational efficiency while advancing more sustainable business practices. We plan to build on the experience and learnings from this initial phase and expand RAP to more eligible stores nationwide, reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability,” Bong Filart, head of network development of Jollibee Group Philippines, said.

The group also said key commissaries and logistics hubs in Metro Manila, Laguna, Southern Luzon and Danao, Cebu, are powered by 99% renewable energy through geothermal and on-site solar power.

Bottle collection drive at Peñafrancia Festival

Coca-Cola joined this year’s Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City with food stalls, activities and live performances by Al James, Kemrie and Olay Yapanit.

The company also brought its Tapon to Ipon bottle collection program to the festival for the fourth consecutive year. Since 2022, the initiative has encouraged festivalgoers to exchange empty clear PET plastic bottles of any brand for Coca-Cola products or limited-edition merchandise.

“For generations, Coca-Cola has been part of the moments, occasions, and celebrations that matter most to Filipinos. Through Peñafrancia, we are honored to join Nagueños in celebrating a deeply cherished tradition while creating experiences that bring refreshment, enjoyment, and connection to families and friends. We are grateful to be part of the festival and look forward to continuing our shared journey with Naga for years to come,” Andrea Cheng, commercial and franchise senior director of Coca-Cola Philippines, said.

Coca-Cola’s Naga plant, established in 1948, is the company’s oldest-standing manufacturing facility in the Philippines. In 2024, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines provided the city government with a baling machine to support PET bottle recovery.

Collected bottles are sent to PETValue Philippines for recycling into new food-grade material.

The company has also partnered with government agencies and a local educational institution to provide waste management training for local officials and environmental workers.