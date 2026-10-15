Who’s who: 12 finalists for inaugural Puregold Teatro Panalo theater festival

Twelve original plays and musicals have been selected for the inaugural Puregold Teatro Panalo, a new festival aimed at showcasing Filipino theater talent and developing original works for the stage.

The finalists were announced during an event at Gateway Mall in Quezon City on October 14, following a nationwide search that drew 373 submissions. Each selected playwright received a P100,000 talent fee.

The lineup includes “The Girl Scout Law” by Rhain Arabella Alcoriza, “True to Life” by John “Sweet” Lapus, “Trahedya ng Kamote” by Marjay S. Manalastas, “The Boy Foretold By The Stars (One Act Play)” by Dolly Dulu, “Nothing But Dreams” by Ricardo C. Novenario and “Youngstunna” by Jerom Andrei M. Canlas.

The other finalists are “Walang Maliit na Bagay” by Joshua Lim So, “@HOME” by Edralin Cabrera, Kathlyn Castillo, Michael Ian Lomongo, Marjorie Lorico, Maria Teresa Jamias, Wenah Nagales and J Victor Villareal, “Ang Maayong Balita Sumala Kang Bibo Bautista” by Jude Thaddeus M. Gitamondoc, “Baka mali ang Tamaraw” by Emmanuel Benbinuto Antonio, “Manang-Mana Nga!” by Steven Hotchkiss and Jay Pangilinan, and “The Fourth Wall Has Fallen” by Heber Justin P. O’Hara.

Festival Chair Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said the number of submissions reflected Filipino theater artists’ interest in sharing their work, making the selection process challenging.

“It was encouraging to see how many Filipino storytellers are eager to share their work, and it made choosing only 12 plays especially difficult. They remind us how much Filipino theater has to offer; how live experiences offer authentic connections, and how important it is to create more opportunities for these stories to find their audience,” Hayagan-Piedad said.

“With Puregold Teatro Panalo, we hope to give these works the stage they deserve and, in our own way, help Philippine theater continue to grow,” she added.

The festival’s selection process gathered established figures in Philippine theater and the arts. Vincent A. DeJesus serves as festival director, alongside director and actor Jenny Jamora, five-time Palanca Award-winning playwright Liza Magtoto, actor and filmmaker Marlon Rivera, and theater artist and Palanca Awards Hall of Famer lawyer Nicolas Pichay.

Palanca Award winners Layeta Bucoy and Allan Lopez served on the screening committee, which reviewed submissions and shortlisted the entries. National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee is the festival’s artistic adviser.

Organized by Wishbone Collective Inc., the festival will provide the 12 finalists with development and production support to turn their concepts into fully staged productions.

Puregold Teatro Panalo will run from Feb. 20 to March 14, 2027.

At the end of the festival, one straight play and one musical will each receive an additional development grant to help their creators expand their works into full-length theatrical productions.