Macoy Dubs’ tailgating scare comes with a plot twist

Content creator and car enthusiast Macoy Dubs shared a cheeky reminder to keep a safe distance while driving after a family of a supporter surprised him on the road.

The online personality shared on Wednesday, October 14, that a Ford Ranger Raptor kept tailgating him on the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

Macoy said he was driving at a maximum of about 80 to 90 kilometers per hour, minding his own business, when he noticed the pickup truck tailgating him.

He caught a glimpse of the driver when they queued side by side at the toll gate on Nuvali Boulevard in Laguna.

“Sumigaw siya, sabi niya, ‘HOY, BADING!!! BADING!!’ Tatlong beses. Parang susugod ‘yung tono. Eksenadora. Nagbaba rin ako ng bintana, sabi ko, ‘ANONG CHIKA, BAKS??’ Siyempre ‘di ko alam ire-react ko kung road rager ba siya,” Macoy narrated in a Facebook post.

“Sumagot, “Yung kapatid ko faney ka, bakla!’ Nahimasmasan ako. Sabi ko, ‘Thank you! P*ny*ta ‘wag ka didikit!’ Hahaha,” he added.

The content creator then reminded his supporters not to tailgate vehicles, quipping that the incident made him “nervous” as an “introvert.”

“Mga sis, ‘wag kayo bubuntot, ta*na ‘di ko alam if anong trip niyo. Nakaka-nerbyos ‘yung mga ganyang galawan. Hahaha! As an introvert, ‘wag ganyan mga sis, nakaka-anxiety kayo. Love ko ang faneys, pero ‘wag sindakan ha,” Macoy said.

He was driving his GR Yaris at that time.

The internet personality’s post has garnered over 42,000 likes and reactions, 274 shares and 446 comments from Filipinos, with some expressing amusement at his story.

“Grabe ang plot twist. Akala ko pang TV Patrol na storyline ‘to,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Haha, winner ang reaction mo,” another Facebook user exclaimed.

“Akala ko kung ano na ang plot twist! Kalurkey!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

Last December, Macoy also reminded his supporters to be extra vigilant on the road as they traveled for the Holidays.

He told them to be patient and avoid tailgating and becoming aggressive on the road.

“All of us just want to be home,” the internet personality said before.

Tailgating happens when a driver follows too closely and fails to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, making the move prone to accidents in case the vehicle in front suddenly brakes or loses control.

To keep a safe distance, a driver should be able to at least see the license plate of the vehicle in front of them.