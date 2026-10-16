Filipino chef behind Dubai chocolate trend creates holiday sundae

A chocolate trend that gained global attention is making its way into a Filipino fast food chain’s Christmas menu, with Dubai-based Filipino pastry chef Nouel Catis collaborating on a limited-edition sundae featuring pistachio and chocolate.

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, chef Catis has made a name for himself in chocolate confectionery, as the Dubai chocolate trend helped popularize the pairing of chocolate with pistachio among consumers worldwide.

His work has also earned recognition, including being named an Emerging Global Filipino Icon by The Global Filipino Magazine and receiving a Service Excellence Award in Culinary Innovation in Dubai.

Catis is now working with Jollibee on the Pistachio Choco Sundae, a limited-edition dessert that combines vanilla soft serve with a pistachio shell, chocolate syrup and diced pistachios.

The sundae will be available nationwide from October 16 to December 31 through dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and delivery via GrabFood and foodpanda.

For Catis, the partnership is a chance to work with a brand he grew up enjoying.

“I was so happy when Jollibee reached out to me. I grew up loving Jollibee, so I never imagined that one day, I’d get to work with a brand that’s been part of my childhood. After the Dubai chocolate experience, it’s exciting to be doing something like this with Jollibee, especially for Christmas,” Catis said.

“As a Filipino, it makes me proud to be part of something that can bring joy to people here at home and hopefully introduce more people around the world to the creativity and talent of Filipinos,” the chef added.

Dorothy Ching, Jollibee Philippines vice president for marketing, said the collaboration aims to introduce new flavors during the holiday season while highlighting Filipino culinary talent.

“Christmas is a time when people look forward to experiences that make the season more special. At Jollibee, we want to bring that joy through both the food our customers love and new flavors that surprise and delight them,” Ching said.

“Partnering with Chef Nouel gives us a chance to offer something new this Christmas while celebrating Filipino culinary talent on the global stage,” she said.

Ching added that the partnership brings together Catis’ culinary expertise and a familiar menu item to offer customers another option for the holidays.

“We see Chef Nouel as a partner in our mission to bring joy to Filipinos and people around the world through food. By bringing his culinary expertise together with a Jollibee favorite, we hope to give our customers a new way to enjoy flavors they love and discover something different this Christmas,” the exec said.