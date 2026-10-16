Another ‘Machong Chismisan’ episode sparks outrage over minor-related remarks

Another video of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast earned flak after one of the hosts quipped about inappropriately touching a minor.

Some Filipinos raised alarm over another video featuring the podcast hosts, in which one of them commented that someone reaches a “certain level of fame” where they become “uncancellable.”

“Uncancellable” is associated with being “canceled” or being met with a massive wave of public criticism or backlash online after doing something perceived to be socially unacceptable or offensive.

“Para sakin may level of fame na nagiging uncancellable ka na kapag ganun ka na like…” one of the hosts said.

“Oo, pwede ka nang manghipo ng bata…” another host exclaimed.

“Ay… tama… mali ba? Mali?”

Some of them burst out laughing.

Actor-content creator Chuckie Dreyfus called out the conversation, accusing them of “child molestation.”

“Another clip from that same Machong Chismisan episode. WTF.

Seems they were talking about fame making someone ‘uncancellable,'” he wrote on Thursday, October 15.

“Tapos ang example? ‘Pwede ka na manghipo ng bata. Ay, tama… mali ba?’ Seriously?! CHILD MOLESTATION? ‘Yun talaga ang naisip ninyong example? Tapos nagtawanan pa?” Chuckie added.

“And somehow, this ALSO made it into the published episode? Grabe. The more clips that surface, the more I wonder what the hell was going through their heads during that entire recording,” he continued.

View on Threads

The post comes after the podcast was placed in hot water after its hosts made insensitive comments about Joshua Aquino, the eldest son of showbiz personality Kris Aquino, who was born with autism.

The Autism Society Philippines called them out and reminded them that making fun of persons with disabilities carries legal consequences.

The podcast’s contract with The Pod Network was also terminated following the incident.

“Machong Chismisan” has apologized for the episode, saying the hosts “take full accountability” for their actions and behavior.

“We acknowledge that our conduct was inexcusable, deeply insensitive, and hurtful. We recognize the impact of our actions, and we do not wish to make excuses for the harm we have caused,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

“As part of taking responsibility for our actions, we have proactively taken down all of our content related to the episode. We understand that removing the content does not undo the harm we have caused, but we hope this action demonstrates our sincere remorse and our commitment to being accountable for our mistake,” it added.

The podcast also said it is “wholeheartedly willing to work with organizations and advocates dedicated to protecting the rights, dignity, and welfare of children with special needs and persons with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, the episode featuring comments that hint at sexual harassment against a minor earned the ire of Filipinos.

“Imagine that, nasa behaviour na nila, akala nila acceptable na ang ganyan! How much more off-cam, mas malala. Kasuhan na dapat since baka ot na sa NBI,” another Threads user wrote.

“Natural na natural sa kabastusan. Yuck!” exclaimed a different user.

“How stupid these men are. No level of fame or fortune will ever make a sexual abuse of a minor (or of anyone, really) ‘uncancellable,'” another Threads user wrote.

“Have they forgotten about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein? Millionaire Jeffrey Epstein? UK royal Prince Andrew? 2-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey?? 12 years is too long. These a**holes should have been put off air noon pa if this was their brand of comedy. Bunch of losers,” commented a different user.

Sexual abuse against a minor is also considered child abuse under Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

“Children, whether male or female, who for money, profit, or any other consideration or due to the coercion or influence of any adult, syndicate or group, indulge in sexual intercourse or lascivious conduct, are deemed to be children exploited in prostitution and other sexual abuse,” it said.

The Revised Penal Code likewise penalizes acts of lasciviousness, or the lewd touching of intimate areas.