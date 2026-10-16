Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 bet apologizes for live butterflies in gown presentation

Beauty queen Fionna Lisama, the representative of General Trias City for Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026, apologized for using live butterflies in her terno gown presentation for the pageant’s charity gala.

A video of Fionna’s presentation went viral, showing the beauty queen unfurling a shawl to reveal large butterflies that immediately flew around.

Some butterflies kept latching onto the fabric as she began to dance on stage.

The moment alarmed some Filipinos, who criticized the initiative for using live butterflies.

“Naawa ako sa butterflies. Anong fantasy mo, teh? Animal cruelty? What [are] your thoughts about this?” a Threads user wrote on Thursday, October 15.

View on Threads

Others shared the Threads user’s sentiments concerning the animals.

“Ba’t naman gumagamit ng live animals [or] insect sa costume. Dapat auto-disqualified ‘yan eh, ang fragile pa naman ng butterfly, bihira na nga akong makakita ng butterfly ngayon,” another user said.

“Dapat kasi fake butterflies na lang ang ginamit. Kaawa mga butterflies, imbis na nakakalipad [nang] malaya, nasa gown pa ni ate,” commented a different Pinoy with a crying emoji.

“Considering they only live for 2 to 4 weeks, their sole purpose is reproduction. With this stunt, they have lost all the time and so much strength to even achieve that,” another user wrote, referring to butterflies.

Others said that the designer could have used fake butterflies instead, noting there are “mechanical” ones that can be bought online.

The comments reached Fionna, who apologized and said she would take it as a “learning experience.”

“I would like to express my sincerest apologies for using live butterflies during my Terno gown presentation. I acknowledge that it was a mistake and a poor decision, and I take full accountability for what happened. No intention can justify my actions, and I am truly sorry,” she said in a statement on Friday, October 16.

“I acknowledge that it was a mistake and a poor decision, and I take full accountability for what happened. No intention can justify my actions, and I am truly sorry,” the beauty queen added.

“Everything happened so quickly, but regardless of the circumstances, I recognize that I was wrong and should have been more mindful of the welfare of these living creatures. I am not here to make excuses or justify my actions. I understand that I have disappointed and hurt people, and I sincerely apologize for that,” she continued.

Fionna said that an apology will not be enough, adding that she will be “more thoughtful and responsible in the decisions” she would make moving forward.

“I hear the concerns that have been raised, and I take them seriously. I know that an apology alone cannot undo what has happened, but I will take this as a learning experience and be more thoughtful and responsible in the decisions I make moving forward,” she said.

“I understand that growth requires accountability, reflection, and a willingness to do better. I hope we can continue to hold one another accountable while allowing room for growth and understanding. With sincerity and humility, I am truly sorry,” Fionna added.

The Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Charity Gala was held at the Fairmont Makati on Sunday, October 11.

It had the theme “A Tribute to the Terno,” where delegates wore various interpretations of the Filipiniana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionna Lisama (@fionnaraine)

Mutya ng Pilipinas is among the oldest annual national beauty pageants in the country.

Its advocacy is to discover and empower aspiring candidates from their very own grassroots.