Jesuit prison ministry seeks supplies for more than 26,000 inmates

MANILA — A Catholic prison ministry is seeking donations of soap and pain-relief ointment for more than 26,000 people deprived of liberty at two Philippine detention facilities.

The Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation Inc. (PJPS) launched its S.O.A.P. (Simple Offering of Affection for PDLs) Project 2026 ahead of Prison Awareness Week, which will be observed from October 19 to 25.

The campaign aims to provide each beneficiary with a 175-gram bar of bath soap and a 10-gram tube of pain-relief ointment at New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women.

The PJPS is appealing to the public for in-kind donations of soap and ointments, as well as financial contributions to help reach more people behind bars.

“Affection is priceless. Simple things count,” it said in promoting the campaign, which seeks to share care and compassion with people deprived of liberty.

The organization said every contribution, regardless of size, can remind people in detention that they have not been forgotten and that their dignity matters.

Financial donations may be sent through Metrobank to the following account:

Account name: Philippine Jesuit Prison Service Foundation, Inc.

Account number: 349-7-349-51312-5

For in-kind donations and other inquiries, contact the foundation at [email protected] or call or message 0967-091-2653.