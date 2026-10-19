Dad’s handwritten letter to mom sparks calls for love letters’ comeback

A call to bring handwritten letters back into fashion gained traction after a social media user shared a handwritten letter their father wrote to their mother while working overseas.

A Threads user on Sunday, October 18, shared a photo of their father in his cabin while working in Kagoshima City, Japan, in the late 80s.

The photo was accompanied by a note for their mother, written in 1988. It reads:

Dear sweetheart,

I love you very much. This picture was taken in my cabin. O huwag mong katitigan, baka biglang sumimangot, bagay ba sa akin ang macho dancer, eh, hindi pala, macho singer na lang? Hindi rin pala ‘yung nakangiti. Naks, bigote na lang, wala ka masasabi

Love and care,

Pa

The Threads user said they were amused by their father upon reading the letter.

“Tawang-tawa ako sa tatay ko. Sulat niya kay mama noong 1988,” the user wrote.

View on Threads

The post has garnered 3,800 likes and over 140 responses, with some Filipinos hoping love letters could make a comeback.

“Bring back handwritten love letters! Because what do you mean, ‘Gising ka pa?'” another Threads user wrote, potentially referring to chats or texts from a romantic interest.

“Handwritten letters are so dreamy. As much as I appreciate the convenience ng makabagong communication dahil sa tech, I also feel that it diminishes the impact ng messages kasi easy access,” wrote another user.

“Awww! Let’s normalize this again! Sarap makabasa ng ganito, especially for the kids. They get a glimpse of how their mom and dad experienced romance back in their day. It’s like giving them a little peek into their love story,” commented a different user.

“Can we bring back the handwritten letters trend, please. Kasi bakit ngayon, ‘yung mga lalaki kapag hindi ka nakapag-reply, sasabihing may iba kang ka-chat?” wrote another Pinoy.

“Naalala ko tatay ko, ganyan din siya magpadala ng sulat noon, may notes po sa likod,” commented a different Threads user.

Before the internet era, people who lived far apart communicated by sending letters or photos through the mail, often with notes written on the back.

Another option was making phone calls, where they could talk directly to the other person using telephones.

Today, texting, chatting and video calls have become the more popular forms of communication, especially in the digital age where everyone has access to the internet.

Romance has also transitioned into the digital realm, with people using messaging platforms and dating apps to connect with their romantic interests.