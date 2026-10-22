Cardinal Tagle to lead Macau diocese’s 450th anniversary celebration

MANILA — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will lead celebrations marking the 450th anniversary of the Diocese of Macau.

Tagle, pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization and dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over an anniversary Mass at 5 p.m. October 31 at Forum de Macau.

Earlier that day, he will deliver a talk titled “Magnifica Humanitas: Synodal Ways for Evangelization in Asia” at 10 a.m. at the Macau Bishops’ House.

Pope Gregory XIII established the diocese on Jan. 23, 1576, making Macau a major center of Catholic missionary activity in East Asia.

Its early jurisdiction covered a vast region, including China, Japan, Korea, northern Vietnam and parts of Southeast Asia.

Missionaries used Macau as a gateway to mainland China and other parts of Asia, helping spread Catholicism across the region.

The diocese also contributed to education and social services. Jesuits established a college in Macau in 1565, while its first apostolic administrator, Jesuit Fr. Melchior Carneiro, founded the Holy House of Mercy and St. Raphael Hospital.

The Jesuits’ Church of St. Paul was destroyed by fire in 1835, leaving the facade now known as the Ruins of St. Paul, a landmark of Macau’s Catholic heritage.

Over the centuries, more than 100 dioceses and other ecclesiastical jurisdictions developed from territories once under Macau’s authority, according to the diocese.

Macau was under Portuguese administration for more than four centuries before its return to Chinese rule in 1999. The territory is now known internationally for its casino and tourism industry.

Today, the Diocese of Macau serves the special administrative region, home to about 700,000 people. It has nine parishes and about 30,000 Catholics, served by around 70 priests and more than 190 religious sisters.