Klook honors 2026 champions of Philippine tourism

From theme parks and hotels to transport providers, tourism players across the Philippines are being recognized for helping travelers discover local destinations and enjoy more convenient journeys.

The 2026 Klook Partner Awards honored top-performing tourism partners on October 6, recognizing their contributions across three travel pillars: Play, Stay, and Move.

The awards featured three distinctions: User’s Choice, given to partners with consistently top-rated guest reviews; Rising Star, for operators with the highest year-on-year growth; and Best of the Philippines, recognizing the top sales contributors in each travel pillar.

“We wanted to honor our partners who have raised the bar for Philippine tourism and consistently ensure exceptional experiences to travelers across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines, said.

“Klook remains deeply committed to investing in the Philippines. Over the past 12 months, we have achieved remarkable growth despite industry challenges which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our partners,” she added.

Tourism players

Among the awardees in the Play category, which covers attractions and curated experiences, were SM Prime Holdings, named User’s Choice, and Island Trek Tours and Star Parks Corporation, recognized as Rising Stars.

Viaje Philippines, Las Islas Travel and Tours, Manila Ocean Park, and Enchanted Kingdom received Best of the Philippines honors.

The Stay category recognized accommodation providers for their role in delivering memorable stays for travelers across different budgets.

Mandarin Nest Boracay received the User’s Choice Award, while Bayfront Hotel Cebu and The Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila were named Rising Stars. Bai Hotel Cebu, Canyon Hotels and Resorts, Hotel 101 Group, and Hennan Group of Resorts earned Best of the Philippines distinctions.

In the Move category, which covers ground and sea transportation, ATR Travel and Rent a Car Corporation was named User’s Choice. Biyaheroes and 2GO Travel received Rising Star awards, while Hertz, Islandstar Express and Southwest Tours were recognized as Best of the Philippines awardees.

Supporting local travel experiences

The recognition highlights the range of businesses that contribute to domestic tourism, from attractions and accommodations to transportation services that help visitors reach destinations across the country.

By working with tourism operators nationwide, the platform aims to make local travel more accessible and help travelers discover experiences throughout the Philippines.

Travelers can explore offers from the award-winning partners through the Klook app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.