Lotto outlet? Burger stall? Health center?: New ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ facade earns buzz

Some Filipinos have compared the newly revealed facade of the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house to various establishments following its unveiling on Monday, October 19.

In March, the original PBB house along Eugenio Lopez Drive closed its doors after serving as the home of contestants on the reality television show for 21 years, since 2005.

The lot where the iconic yellow-and-blue structure once stood was sold.

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The facade of the new PBB house was unveiled on Monday, ahead of the premiere of “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0.” It is located at the Gina Lopez Building along Mother Ignacia Avenue, not far from its original site.

Unlike the original house, the new facade drew mixed reactions from Filipinos, with some jokingly comparing its appearance to other establishments.

“New PBB House!!!! It’s giving bakery or Lotto outlet. Gets naman cost-cutting. Sana bumawi na lang sa loob,” an X (formerly Twitter) user commented, adding loudly crying emojis.

The post has garnered 10,000 likes and 1,100 reposts.

New Pbb House!!!! It’s giving bakery or Lotto outlet. 😭😭😭 Gets naman cost cutting. Sana bumawi nalang sa loob. 🫶🏻 #PBB30 #PBBCollab3 https://t.co/lUmC9r8AV7 — 👾 (@gokongweii) October 20, 2026

Traditional lotto outlets in the Philippines are typically painted yellow, with red and blue accents.

Others, meanwhile, said the facade resembled a giant Angel’s Burger stall, which is also known for its yellow-and-red color scheme.

Sabi na e Angel’s Burger yan. Ang burger ng bayan 🍔 #PBB30 #pbbcollab3 #PBB https://t.co/wamgvkwdll — Psyduck (@LetsGoTamaraw) October 22, 2026

Others likened the new facade to a “barangay health center” or an typical government-built establishment.

“It’s giving brgy. health center,” an X user wrote.

“It’s giving very police station na pinapinturahan ng mayor ng ~branding~ colors niya,” another X user wrote.

“Mukhang pabahay ng gobyerno ‘yung bahay ni kuya,” a different Pinoy said.

“Super health center ba ‘to ng Bagong Pilipinas?? Lol,” another X user commented, referring to the slogan of the Marcos Jr. administration.

The new PBB house’s facade features an asymmetrical skillion roof, reminiscent of modern bungalow-style homes.

The old house had a modern suburban design.

“PBB” begins its latest season on October 24, featuring regular housemates after two consecutive seasons with celebrity contestants.