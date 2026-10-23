Running meets fashion as Alyssa Valdez, Filipina athletes join over 400 runners at runway showcase

More than 400 Filipina runners gathered in Taguig City on Wednesday, October 21, for a fashion-inspired event that paired a runway showcase with a community run ahead of next month’s Manila race.

Held at Nike The Fort, the event featured volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, triathlete Kim Mangrobang, taekwondo athlete Pauline Lopez and yoga instructor Joanne Villablanca-Viridiano, alongside other personalities from the running and fitness communities.

The showcase featured 14 models, four elite athletes and two run coaches presenting running apparel in different styles ahead of the Manila leg of the After Dark Tour, scheduled for November 21.

Styled by Filipina stylist Lyn Alumno, the runway presentation featured looks ranging from head-to-toe pink outfits to layered combinations of running and casual wear, reflecting the intersection of athletic performance, fashion, and self-expression.

“My creative vision was centered on identity and on women, because this is a safe space for women like us. The clothes have to adapt to you, the movement has to go with you, and not the other way around,” Alumno said.

“If you wear something uncomfortable, it definitely shows, and of course with running everything has to fit perfectly. It’s about being yourself, and just doing it,” she added.

Lopez said she had previously thought fashion had little place in running but had since come to see athletic wear as another way to express herself.

“Before I thought that when I was running, I wasn’t allowed to be all [about] fashion. But now, it’s a fashion statement — you just show up and be yourself! I always go by if you feel good, you look good, you perform good,” Lopez said.

Running as a source of community

More than the runway, the gathering highlighted the role of running communities in helping women build confidence and find support.

Ashley Cayuca, founder of the Just Show Up Club, said she started running while going through a difficult period in her life, initially using the activity to clear her head and feel better.

“When Just Show Up Club started, I began getting messages from people with love and gratitude, thanking me for building this community. That’s when I realized that this is more than just fitness. It’s bigger than running,” Cayuca said.

“Community is so important because a person gains more confidence when you feel supported,” she added.

Runner and host Silvana Rauch, who joined Alumno and Cayuca for a discussion on race-day preparation, also emphasized the relationships formed through running.

“What keeps me coming back to ADT is really the community. I don’t think anybody would stay in a space for a long period of time if you don’t enjoy the people you get to be with. Training with these women just feels amazing. I always go home with a huge smile on my face,” Rauch said.

The program also included a three-kilometer community run led by coaches Ra Teano and Bianca Ramos, giving participants an opportunity to train together ahead of the November race.

Teano advised runners to test their race-day outfits in advance rather than try unfamiliar gear on the day itself.

“A non-negotiable: don’t try anything new on race day. We have four weeks to go, so I would recommend trying out different pieces to form your race day fit!” she said.

“Find something comfortable. Find something fun that’s going to help inspire and motivate you. It’s all about comfort, reliability, and style,” she added.

Manila race set for November 21

The Manila leg of the After Dark Tour is scheduled for November 21, with the evening race set to begin along Roxas Boulevard and pass landmarks including the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Intramuros before finishing at the Quirino Grandstand.

READ: Race season picks up with two major running events in Manila

Organizers said registration slots for the Manila race were already sold out as of October 21.

The running apparel collection featured during the showcase includes performance wear and lifestyle pieces in pink, black, gray and white, alongside footwear designed for road running.

The collection is available at select stores and through the brand’s online platforms.