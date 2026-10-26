‘Siya pa galit niyan’: Counterflowing motorcycle nearly hits pedestrians at crosswalk

A motorcycle counterflowing on a road in an undisclosed location drew flak after it nearly hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Automotive publication VISOR shared a dashcam footage from October 16, showing a vehicle encountering several motorcycles traveling against the flow of traffic in the lane to its left.

The vehicle stopped as a pedestrian crossed the road.

Two girls then crossed the street, but one of them was nearly hit by a motorcycle that suddenly approached from the left side of the vehicle.

After a brief pause, the girls continued crossing, while the motorcycle kept counterflowing in the opposite lane despite encountering other vehicles. Another motorcycle followed and also traveled against the flow of traffic.

“Naabala ang pagka-counterflow ni kuya. Sorry po,” the post, accompanied by eyeroll emojis, read.

The post has garnered 2,200 likes and more than 420 comments from Filipinos criticizing the motorcycle rider for counterflowing.

“Siya pa galit niyan, bakit kasi kayo tumatawaid sa tamang tawiran haha,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Partida tapat pa ng LTO [Land Transportation Office] Cubao ‘yan hahaha, kapal eh,” another online user wrote, referring to the rider.

“Parang siya pa galit, pailing-iling pa ‘yan,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Practice lane discipline at habaan ang pasensya—walang VIP lane ang nagmamadali!” another Facebook user wrote.

The LTO’s new memorandum sets stricter guidelines for drivers who endanger pedestrians at crosswalks.

Under the memorandum, a driver may be declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, if there is sufficient reason to believe the driver placed a pedestrian at risk of serious harm, injury, or death.

The LTO said such a declaration may serve as grounds for the eventual revocation of the driver’s license, subject to existing rules and due process.

Meanwhile, drivers are required to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks at all times.

Pedestrian crossings are typically marked with white lines across the road to indicate designated crossing areas. These markings also alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians and the need to slow down and exercise caution.