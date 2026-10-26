St. Carlo Acutis relic to visit Visayas churches November 26-December 6

MANILA — The pilgrim relic of St. Carlo Acutis will visit churches across the Visayas from November 26 to December 6, marking its second Philippine tour.

The relic is expected to visit churches in the Archdiocese of Cebu and the dioceses of Bacolod, Dumaguete, Kabankalan, San Carlos and Romblon, although organizers have yet to announce the final itinerary.

It will be accompanied by Msgr. Anthony Figueredo, director of international affairs and custodian of the relic for the Diocese of Assisi.

Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, endorsed the pilgrimage, describing it as an opportunity for evangelization, catechesis and spiritual renewal.

“The life and witness of St. Carlo Acutis… continue to inspire many, especially the youth, toward a deeper relationship with Christ,” Garcera said in his endorsement.

He urged bishops, clergy, religious and lay faithful to support the relic’s reception in their dioceses and parishes, saying the visit could foster unity among Catholic communities.

The Association of Friends of St. Carlo Acutis — Philippines, led by Franciscan Fr. Jerome Ponce, is organizing the pilgrimage in coordination with the Diocese of Assisi.

Garcera visited Acutis’ tomb in Assisi, Italy, on October 16 and celebrated Mass there, accompanied by Filipino priests based in Rome and leaders of the Philippine association.

The relic is a portion of Acutis’ pericardium, the membrane surrounding the heart, preserved for veneration as a first-class relic.

The relic’s first Philippine tour drew large crowds during an 18-day pilgrimage across Luzon from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15, 2025, visiting at least 29 churches in 16 dioceses.

Acutis, an Italian teenager known for using digital technology to promote Eucharistic miracles, died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15. Pope Leo XIV canonized him in September 2025.