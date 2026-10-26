‘I can feel your galit’: Rica Peralejo’s frustration with Philippine system resonates with Filipinos

Actress turned content creator Rica Peralejo‘s post about relocating to another country out of frustration with the Philippines’ system drew support online.

The showbiz personality took to Threads on Saturday, October 24, to share her thoughts on leaving the Philippines amid her growing dissatisfaction with the country’s system. She said she was “heartbroken” for Filipinos who “play by the rules.”

“I have never felt the real urgency to leave the Philippines until now. I always entertained the thought, but it never escalated to an urgency. Ngayon talaga, ayoko na. I am making plans kasi ‘yung bastusan is so painful to me,” she wrote.

“I am so heartbroken for many of my kababayans na tapat at lumalaban [nang] patas, pero hindi patas eh. Hindi talaga. Hindi na nga madali, hindi pa tapat. Hate is a strong word, but I think I’m getting there,” Rica added.

View on Threads

In another comment, Rica, also a podcast host, thanked Filipinos who shared their “good decision” to leave the country, admitting that she “slightly envies” them.

“More than that, happiness. And prayer na sana lahat may ganitong option kasi no one deserves this kind [of] system. Ay, sorry, meron pala — ‘yung mga may gusto nito. They deserve this,” Rica said.

Rica clarified her remarks in another post, saying she was referring to what she described as “injustice” in a government “full of corrupt people.”

“O ‘di ba, mag-reklamo ka tungkol sa injustice ng gobyerno mong puno ng korap at ang ending ay ikaw pa ang masama,” she wrote, seemingly referring to those who criticized her for expressing her views about the country.

“At the end of the day, these people who have spent their energy to hate on me instead of hating on the system and actually doing something about it, remind me that we are where we are because of who we are. It doesn’t take much, after all, para manakawan tayo. Kasi tingnan niyo naman ang standards natin. Taas sa artista eh, no?” Rica added.

View on Threads

Filipinos also voiced support for Rica’s decision to consider leaving the country amid her frustration with the system..

“Saw Rica Peralejo’s post and [to be honest], many Filipinos probably share the same thoughts but simply don’t have the means to leave,” another Threads user wrote.

“It’s heartbreaking to feel trapped in a country where the future feels increasingly uncertain. Some of us want out, but not everyone has the privilege of starting over somewhere else. We’re left to endure the consequences of a system we have little control over. Nakakapagod. We are so doomed,” the Threads user added.

“I get bashed for sharing how much I love Australia and how leaving the Philippines helped me achieve my goals,” content creator Zac Alviz wrote in response to Rica’s post.

“I moved here at 21 in 2014. I never hated the Philippines. I couldn’t put my future and my family’s future on hold, waiting for change I might not see in my generation,” he added.

“I know migrating isn’t possible for everyone, and I respect those who stay. But if you have the opportunity, don’t let guilt stop you.

You can love your country without being obligated to build your future there,” Zac further said.

Another Threads user also expressed frustration with the country’s political system.

“As an OFW [Overseas Filipino Worker], I can feel your galit. As much as I miss the Philippines and want to go back home, I can’t help but feel so much anger towards our government,” the user wrote.

“Parang niloloko na lang talaga nila ang taong-bayan. Imagine, ‘yung ‘balde’ as a solution to El Niño. Like, WTF? For real ba?” the user added, referring to the government’s suggestion to collect water in containers in preparation for possible shortages for the El Niño phenomenon.

“As an OFW [Overseas Filipino Worker], I can feel your galit. As much as I miss the Philippines and want to go back home, I can’t help but feel so much anger towards our government,” the Threads user wrote.

Sen. Bam Aquino also weighed in, saying Filipinos deserve better governance.

“Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, bawat Pilipinong nais rumaket, mag-online selling, maging content creator, o magtayo ng sariling negosyo ay dasurb ang gobyernong tutulong sa kanilang madagdagan ang kita, hindi ang gobyernong nagpapahirap o nangongotong sa kanila,” he wrote on Sunday, October 25.

Rica has been vocal about social issues, often using her online platforms to criticize government corruption.

She previously questioned the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) policy requiring content creators to display a BIR Registration Seal Badge, calling it “deeply insulting” to her as a taxpayer while corrupt politicians allegedly pocket public funds.

“Buong buhay ko as artista, ako ay nagbabayad ng buwis. Then isang araw, sasabihin need ng seal at iba pa raw ‘yung sa artista at sa content creator or social media. Kailangang may patunay pa. And all of this would have been ok if only hindi tayo ninanakawan,” the actress previously said .

“Para sa akin, sobrang nakakainsulto ‘yung pakiramdam. In the thick of nanakawan tayo… tapos ganito. Like, talaga ba? Parang sana, onting update muna naman, like, ano na ba nangyari sa mga binayaran kong lifestyle ng mga corrupt kong leaders? May tax break ba ako if napondohan ko ‘yung gala nila sa ibang bansa at luxury bags?” she added.

A September survey by Pulse Asia found that graft and corruption remained among Filipinos’ top three urgent national concerns.

Corruption has also drawn public attention amid allegations of irregularities in government flood control projects. Investigations into the controversy, which surfaced last year, have focused on claims that public officials and contractors were involved in the misuse of billions of pesos allocated for infrastructure projects.